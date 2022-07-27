 Best Music-Activated Vibrator 2022: Lovehoney Juno Sex Toys Review - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: This Music-Activated Vibrator Gives ‘Riding to the Beat’ a Whole New Meaning

‘Feeling your music’ has never been so intimate — or so literal

Tim Chan

JunoJuno

Juno

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Adult toy site Lovehoney has introduced a whole new way to get in touch with your tunes, with a line of music-activated vibrators.

The “Juno” collection features four vibrating sex toys that use so-called “sync technology” to buzz along to the beat of your music. “Feeling your music” has never been so intimate — or literal.

The vibrators don’t need to be connected to WiFi or Bluetooth — simply place your Juno remote next to a music source (say, your portable speaker or phone) and the sex toy will automatically pick up the beat and start activating. Choose to control the toys yourself or let your tunes take control, variating the sensations based on the cadence of the beat.

“It’s time to ride to the rhythm of your favorite tunes and tantalize your most intimate hot spots,” Lovehoney says in a press release. “If you live for music, wait until you feel it coursing through your body to get your sweet spots dancing.”

Juno vibrating egg

Colin Hawkins

Buy: Juno Vibrating Egg at $69

The Juno collection features four different models: a silicone “Love Ring” designed to be worn around the penis; a “Panty Vibrator” that’s great for some couple’s play; a classic “Vibrating Egg” that’s perfect for solo action and beginners; and a 3.5-inch butt plug made from a slim and comfortable silicone material.

Each Juno vibrator is completely wireless, and charges up using USB. The included remote works from up to eight-feet away, though it also comes with a wrist strap for easy pairing. They’re totally portable too, making it easy to take your tunes — and your fun — on the go.

Juno 80016

Colin Hawkins

Buy: Juno Vibrating Butt Plug at $69

The Juno vibrators are also fully waterproof, so they’ll stay powered and pulsating in the pool or shower (we do recommend pairing it to a waterproof speaker though).

Battery life is around 40 minutes — the perfect playtime to get through your favorite album of love songs (or some down and dirty tracks, depending on your vibe). Designed for unisex use, each of the vibrators are also cheekily priced at $69, and ship in discreet packaging. See the full collection at Lovehoney.com.

