Jungkook Goes Viral for Ramen Recipe: Here’s What You’ll Need to Make It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Singer, songwriter, dancer and… top chef? It seems there’s nothing Jungkook can’t do, including changing the way we prepare and eat a familiar meal.

The BTS star recently went viral for a special ramen recipe he shared on Weverse, the popular K-pop fan community and app. Rather than enjoying instant noodles on their own, Jungkook mixed two brands together for a unique combination. The singer — and home chef — mixed Buldak’s Spicy Chicken Ramen with Neoguri Ramyun, calling his culinary creation “Bulguri” (a mix of the two brand names).

Now, fans can recreate Jungkook’s ramen recipe at home with both Buldak and Neoguri ramen available for purchase on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy Samyang Top Two Spicy Chicken Hot Ramen… $29.97

Jungkook shared his recipe on Weverse, writing in Korean that he preferred to cook the noodles in a large pan rather than a pot. His trick: mixing in a packet of Buldak’s liquid sauce with half a packet of Neoguri’s powdered seasoning into 650 to 680ml of water.

Allow the water to get to a boil and then add the noodles from both brands. Cook according to the directions on the packaging or until the noodles are at your desired consistency (we personally like them a little chewier though Jungkook seemed to leave his noodles in to boil for a little longer).

Once the noodles are ready, add the dried vegetables, Buldak garnish, some sesame seeds and stir. Jungkook says he also likes to add a little perilla oil (a type of vegetable oil popular in Korean cooking) for flavoring. Mix everything together and serve in bowls. Trending Steven Tyler's Teen Assault Defense Is ‘F-cking Insane,’ Legal Experts Say ‘Succession’ Season 4 Shocks Audiences, Dropping Its Biggest Bomb Yet Sarah Snook Talks That Huge ‘Succession’ Shocker and Shiv’s Anguish Companies That Get 'Woke' Aren't Going Broke — They're More Profitable Than Ever

Amazon

Buy Nongshim Neoguri Spicy Seafood Noodles $36.99

Fans immediately started recreating their own “Bulguri” versions at home after seeing Jungkook’s post. Writer Jeff Yang posted photos of his Bulguri hack, adding that he added hard boiled eggs, vegetables and slices of pork because he couldn’t just serve “blank instant ramen to the fam.”

I made #JUNGKOOK’s #Bulguri ramen hack for family dinner tonight (had to amp it up a little with eggs, greens and slices of the pork loin I smoked this week because I can’t just serve blank instant ramen to the fam)



It was good! Maybe just a little too much zang



Empty bowls tho pic.twitter.com/EjiLhiTkx7 — Jeff Yang 🫶 (@originalspin) April 10, 2023

Brands are also taking notice too: Nongshim Co., Ltd. the South Korean food company that owns Neoguri noodles, promptly registered the names “Bulguri” and “Bulgeuri” with the Korean trademark office, prompting BTS fans to accuse the company of trying to take credit for something Jungkook created.

Of course, Jungkook isn’t the only BTS member who has professed his love for ramen. The group included ramyeon, the Korean version of instant noodles, in their BTS cookbook, BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories, and Jin famously landed a deal with the aptly-named Jin Ramen brand in 2022.