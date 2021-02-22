RS Recommends: The Well-Stocked Emergency Kit Approved by Oprah is 25% Off Right now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

JUDY, the “ready kit” company known for its bright orange bug-out bags and emergency kits, has launched a new promo that gets you up to 25% off its best-selling products.

The company, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary, says emergency preparedness is more important than ever, as winter storms and natural disasters continue to ravage parts of the country.

The latest JUDY emergency kit discount gets you its best-selling “Ready System” for just $450 (regularly $600). That’s a 25% discount on a family-sized stash of supplies, with more than 100 safety-tested tools for both big and small emergencies. The Ready System includes first-aid kits, face masks, food and water (with a five-year shelf life), hand warmers, survival tools and more. The supplies come packaged in four different-sized units: a container-style “Safe,” a durable backpack, and two grab-and-go pouches.

JUDY

We suggest keeping the main kit in your house or garage, and then stashing the backpack in your car, in case of emergencies. The zip pouch and the sling bag/fanny pack are great to keep by your door or bed, in case you need to make a quick escape. Get 25% off the Ready System Emergency Kit with this JUDY discount. There’s no promo code needed; discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Need something a little less bulky or for a smaller family? Individuals and couples alike are buying up JUDY’s “Mover Max” bundle — an all-in-one kit that tucks all your emergency supplies into a fully waterproof backpack. JUDY says the 500D tarpaulin material (similar to what you find on heavy-duty tents) has fully-welded seams to keep out moisture, and is puncture-resistant.

Regularly $195, the JUDY Mover Max backpack is on sale for just $175.50 – a 10% discount. While there are a number of companies offering bug-out bags for emergencies, JUDY’s emergency kits are known for their smart organizational system, which gives everything a clear and secure place in the bag or box. Each kit also includes space for personal items, say, if you need to throw your phone, wallet/ID, or extra food into the pockets as you leave the house.

JUDY

According to its website, JUDY says natural disasters affect close to 160 million people worldwide every year and more than 60% of families don’t have an emergency plan in place. Having a well-stocked emergency survival kit is a good starting point. Need more convincing? JUDY CEO and founder Simon Huck has earned raves for the prep kits from celeb BFFs like Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, while Oprah named the JUDY emergency kit as one of her “Oprah’s Favorite Things” for 2020.

Aside from emergency use, we like JUDY bags for camping or hiking too. They’ll hold up to all weather conditions outdoors, and are roomy enough to use for your gear and accessories as well.

The JUDY sale is on for a limited time and quantities are moving quickly. See full discount details and full selection here.