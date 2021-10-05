How An Impromptu Sleepover Led to the Jonas Brothers Launching a Popcorn Brand

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Jonas Brothers are bringing more than just a good time to fans on their latest tour – the guys are also bringing the popcorn.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas have teamed up with food and beverage platform, The Naked Market, to launch Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, a vegan, “artisanal” treat inspired by a bowl of popcorn Nick first had more than a decade ago. Named after Rob Garbowsky, a longtime friend of the band’s (son Greg Garbowsky was the Jonas Brothers’ former bassist), the popcorn is available for nationwide delivery beginning today on eatrobs.com.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Buy: Rob's Backstage Popcorn (4-Pack) at $19.99

This is the Jonas Brothers’ first joint venture in the CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) space, and they began working on the popcorn brand just eight weeks before the start of their current “Remember This” tour. Still, to hear Nick tell it, it’s been a project years in the making. “I first got a taste of Rob’s special popcorn in 2011, when I stayed over at the Garbowskys’ one night after a solo show,” he tells Rolling Stone. “That was the night that really started it all for me and stands out as a key memory — my obsession with popcorn, and particularly Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, started that night.”

After Nick sampled the homemade popcorn at the Garbowsky house, he requested samples to share with his brothers, and the guys say it quickly became the entire band’s “go-to snack.” When the guys brought it on the road with them during their 2019 “Happiness Begins” tour, they realized it was something they wanted to share with their fans as well (“I became really fanatical about the popcorn and wanted everyone on our tour to try it,” Nick recalls). The result: Rob’s Backstage Popcorn is now available at Live Nation venues on stops along the Jonas Brothers’ current “Remember This” tour.

The guys say the key to Rob’s popcorn is Garbowsky’s “secret seasoning,” which they describe as “a perfect mix of sweet and savory.” The “highly classified recipe” (as described via a press release) is vegan, GMO-free and gluten-free, and the brothers have all had a hand in developing the seasoning for this mass release.

“[We like] being able to work closely with Rob to hit the exact right ratio of salty, buttery and sweet, and thenbeing able to get feedback in real time with everyone backstage with us,” Joe tells Rolling Stone. “I know some brands do focus groups to understand how their product might play with an audience, but we’d been getting that kind of feedback in real time and in such a unique and unforgettable way over the last few years. [It] makes me really excited to now hear what our fans have to say about it, too.”

I’m callin dibs 🍿 @robspopcorn pic.twitter.com/BOrrUG7wI2 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 3, 2021

While Nick is already the co-owner of a tequila brand, Villa One, he says it was a no-brainer to launch a popcorn business as well. “We started with popcorn not because we had intentionally tried to determine what would make for a ‘good’ snack based on our own preferences, but because this is a specific type of popcorn that has been a part of our lives and the band for many years,” he says. “The super special seasoning for Rob’s Backstage Popcorn was first created by our friend Greg Garbowsky’s father more than 30 years ago. We’ve worked closely with Rob the last handful of years to perfect the recipe even more for production at scale, and in bringing Rob’s Backstage Popcorn to our fans, we are helping to make his dream a reality.”

