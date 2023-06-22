Bonus Jonas: Kevin Jonas’ Daughter Makes Acting Debut Alongside Famous Uncles In New Back to School Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From their music releases to their brand collaborations, the Jonas Brothers are no strangers to receiving attention, but Kevin, Joe and Nick are ceding the spotlight to a very special guest in a new commercial for The Children’s Place.

The Jonas Brothers appear in the new “Best School Day Ever” campaign for The Children’s Place, though the star of the commercial is Kevin’s 9-year-old daughter Alena. Joined by her younger sister Valentina and mom Danielle, the clip follows Alena as she gets ready for her first day of school with a little pep talk from dad. Alena soon starts daydreaming about what her “Best School Day Ever” would look like, which leads to a cameo by her uncles (and plenty of cute outfits from The Children’s Place) of course.

The commercial ends with the Jonas Brothers performing “Celebrate,” a track off their latest album.

While Kevin and Danielle starred in their own E! reality series, Married to Jonas, the Children’s Place campaign is the first time Alena has been front and center for the cameras. Kevin says the chance to work with his family on a shoot is not something he takes for granted.

“It’s not often that I get to work with my kids and I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to work with The Children’s Place on this special campaign, fusing my love of family and music,” he says. “As a band of brothers, and now fathers… family and home is everything to us.”

As part of the new campaign, the Jonas Brothers will be working with The Children’s Place to gift a $100,000 grant to one deserving school in the U.S. Students at the winning school will also be given the opportunity to attend a private Jonas Brothers concert later this summer.

“Providing for a better tomorrow for children is what it’s all about,” adds Joe. “Kids can change the world, and we feel a lot of gratitude to join The Children’s Place on their mission to give back and inspire the next generation of learners to chase their dreams.”

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up for a busy summer before they accompany Alena back to school this fall. The guys have a new single out with K-pop group Tomorrow x Together, and they’re hitting the road for a 35-date trek in support of their new album, titled The Album. Their first show kicks off in August. Tickets are still available here.