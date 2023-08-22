This $19 Johnny Cash Action Figure Commemorates the Iconic ‘Man In Black’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of the late Johnny Cash can now add a new piece of memorabilia to their collection with the release of this all-new Johnny Cash action figure. An officially-licensed collaboration between collectibles brand Super7 and the Johnny Cash estate, the 3.75-inch tall figurine depicts Cash as the “Man In Black,” the nickname given to the singer for his frequent all-black uniform.

The figurine features five points of articulation, down to the buttons on Cash’s black suit and the collar on his shirt. An accompanying mini acoustic guitar can be worn over the action figure with the included strap.

Part of Super7's "ReAction Figure" lineup, the Johnny Cash figure is displayed in collectible packaging that features a vintage-style poster backdrop and the date 1968 — a nod to the year of Cash's iconic performance at Folsom State Prison.

A great gift for Johnny Cash fans and music merch collectors alike, the action figure is available now for $19 on Amazon.com.

Cash was given the nickname “Man In Black” for his all-black stage attire, which he explained was a form of rebellion against the status quo. In the lyrics from his 1971 song of the same name, Cash sang about his penchant for a black-on-black look, singing: “I wear the black for the poor and the beaten down / Livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town / I wear it for the prisoner who is long paid for his crime / But is there because he’s a victim of the times.”

As the singer sang in the final refrain of the song, “Ah, I’d love to wear a rainbow every day / And tell the world that everything’s okay / But I’ll try to carry off a little darkness on my back / ‘Til things are brighter, I’m the man in black.”