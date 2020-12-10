 John Mayer HODINKEE Collabo: Where to Find Casio G-SHOCK Watch Online - Rolling Stone
4 Great Beginner DSLR Cameras for Any Aspiring Photographer
John Mayer’s G-SHOCK Collab Sold Out in Eight Minutes: Get These Similar Watches Instead

An exclusive with watch site HODINKEE, Mayer calls the project “the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and watch enthusiast”

Tim Chan

John Mayer g-shock watch

John Mayer performs in concert at The Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

John Mayer’s been pretty quiet on the music charts for the last couple of years, but his latest release is making waves in the sartorial sphere.

Mayer unveiled a Casio G-SHOCK collaboration with the watch site HODINKEE this week, which quickly sold out in under eight minutes, according to a rep (as of this writing, it’s still available on re-sale sites like StockX here). The Casio G-SHOCK Ref 6900 was designed in collaboration with Mayer, and inspired by a Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard that the singer played as a child. According to press materials, the Casiotone SK-5 was “instrumental in Mayer’s musical education, and acts as the design catalyst for this timepiece.”

john-mayer-g-shock

G-SHOCK

Mayer says the timing for the collaboration couldn’t have been more perfect. “I had already been pretty deep into wearing the [Casio] ‘Mudmaster’ models, and something felt cosmically right about a G-SHOCK being the first watch collab I’ve ever done,” he says in a release. “Casio keyboards came to mind as much as the watches did. Then I remembered how important the Casiotone SK-5 was in my life, and it got exciting really fast,” he explains. “It’s the perfect bridge between my double life as a musician and watch enthusiast.”

While the John Mayer 6900 G-SHOCK ($180) has sold out, you can still find a number of similar watches and dupes online. Amazon has a number of G-SHOCK 6900 watches available for under $100 right now. The sporty and slightly oversized 6900 is one of the most iconic Casio G-SHOCK timepieces currently in production. It was first launched in 1995 and is still held as the reference that put G-SHOCK on the fashion and streetwear map.

Looking for a classic G-SHOCK? We like the jet black version below, which keeps things simple and sleek. The military-series watch is known for its durability and reliable performance.

john mayer casio g-shock dupe amazon

Amazon

Buy: Casio Men's DW6900MS Military Series G-Shock $98.00
Buy it

Key features on all the G-SHOCK Ref 6900 watches include an EL backlight, 24-hour clock, stopwatch, a 24-hour countdown timer and multi-functional alarm. The watches are all water-resistant, and come with a comfortable, rugged strap. The shock-resistant construction also makes this great for athletes, hikers and busy commuters too.

john mayer g-shock alternative online

Amazon

Buy: Casio G-Shock Men's DW6900LU-1 $79.00
Buy it

The G-SHOCK Ref 6900 by John Mayer measures 53.2mm in diameter, 16.3mm thick and holds a Japanese-made quartz movement. Those dimensions are most similar to the DW6900LU-1 model above. Both the Mayer collab and the watch above are finished with a resin case (For reference, the watch below has a smaller 41mm diameter with a stainless steel case).

casio g-shock john mayer

Amazon

Buy: Casio Men's G-Shock GW6900-1 Tough Solar Sport Watch $84.99
Buy it

The John Mayer G-SHOCK is sold out on HODINKEE, and a rep for Casio says the watch won’t be restocked as it was always intended to be a limited-edition timepiece. If you’d like to try your luck in person, specialty retailers that may still have some in stock as of this writing include Union LA, and KITH.

