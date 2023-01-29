Joe Jonas Plays Pitchman, Dousing Crowd With His Popcorn Brand During Surprise Performance in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Jonas knows his way around creating a “moment” and he didn’t shy away from a chance to promote his popcorn brand Saturday while performing at the Pegasus World Cup.

The singer was a surprise guest during Kygo’s hour-long DJ set, which helped close the 2023 edition of the marquee Miami horse race. Curated by 1/ST and presented by Baccarat, this year’s race took place in front of 10,000 fans at Gulfstream Park in South Florida, with Art Collector scoring an upset victory.

Getty Images for 1/ST

Buy Rob’s Backstage Popcorn $3.98

The post-race entertainment was curated by Palm Tree Crew, and kicked off with a performance from OneRepublic, before Kygo took the stage. Jonas came on toward the end of the DJ’s set, singing the Kygo-assisted “Dancing Feet,” before launching into the DNCE hit, “Cake By The Ocean.” Along with his microphone, Jonas also took to the stage clutching a bag of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, the snack brand that the singer co-created with his brothers and Jonas family friend Rob Garbowsky.

And while there were no T-shirt guns on the night, assistants began tossing bags of popcorn into the audience, while Jonas cracked open up his bag to shake out the contents into a crowd that included the likes of Maluma, Chantal Jeffries, Venus Williams and DJ Frank Walker (everyone knew Jonas was just being playful, of course). Trending Trump Trashes Electric Vehicles Standing in Front of GOP Governor Who Supports Them Priscilla Presley Disputes ‘Invalid’ Amendment to Lisa Marie’s Trust Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice Trump's Killing Spree: The Inside Story of His Race to Execute Every Prisoner He Could

Walmart

Buy Rob’s Backstage Popcorn $3.98

Launched last year, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn is now available to buy online at Walmart.com and on Amazon in both 4 oz. and 12 oz. sizes.

The brothers have been dutifully promoting the sweet and salty popcorn in many of their public appearances, having first teased the collaboration during the Jonas Brothers “Remember This Tour” in 2021. Nick talked up the popcorn during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, while all three brothers made popcorn with Kelly Clarkson last fall (Clarkson actually has her own Rob’s Backstage Popcorn creation, with a barbecue flavor that launched last week).

Walmart

Buy Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, BBQ Flavor $3.98

As for Joe, he’s set to re-join Nick and Kevin in Vegas, as the brothers launch the latest leg of their Sin City residency on February 17.