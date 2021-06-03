Joe Jonas Talks New Sneaker Collab, JoBros Tour and Why He’s ‘Ready to Get Dressed Again’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Joe Jonas has teamed up with footwear brand KOIO on a new unisex sneaker that pays homage to streetwear, athletics and Eighties sci-fi. The KOIO x Joe Jonas Retro Runner launches today at KOIO.co and adds a Tron-inspired, iridescent sheen to the brand’s classic sneaker silhouette.

At once nostalgic and futuristic, the runner also pays it forward with sustainable materials, like KOIO’s ReCycled outsole (made from 68% recycled TPU) and the KOIO ReCycled midsole, which is made from 30% recycled EVA. The rest of the shoe is finished with the luxe suedes and leathers the brand is known for.

This is KOIO’s first-ever celebrity collaboration, and Jonas says it was a partnership that literally hit close to home. “I used to live right down the street from their store in NYC in Soho so I was a fan of their brand already,” the singer tells Rolling Stone. “My time in New York is such a great example of why I love KOIO’s shoes because you can really wear them pretty much anywhere in the city.”

Co-designed by Jonas and the KOIO team in New York, and handcrafted in Italy, the sneakers are available in unisex sizing and retail for $298 on KOIO.co. The new dad (daughter Willa, turns 1 in July) was actively involved in the design process, with a little input from wife, Sophie Turner. “I showed Sophie all the different versions of my shoe,” he reveals. “She’s definitely my confidant like that.”

And while Jonas admits he’s “been like everyone else and been a bit more cozy and comfortable with my style during the pandemic,” he says the shoe collaboration made him “ready to get dressed again.” “I wanted to get out of the sweatpants and workout clothes and that was important for me,” he says. “For the shoes, I feel like it’s the right timing because people want to get out and do stuff again, including myself. I’m excited to try to stay busy and motivated; get back on stage, get back on tour this summer, get back on the road and travel.”

As for his summer plans, Jonas is joining his brothers Nick and Kevin for the “Remember This” tour, which starts in August and hits venues across the country through the end of October. Demand for the Jonas Brothers reunion is high (see latest tickets here) and Jonas says fans won’t be disappointed. “It will be the first time we hit the stage in a year and half so that alone is exciting for us,” he says. “We’re going to make sure the set lists are unique for each city. We [also] have a bunch of new songs we’re excited to perform.”

The singer is undoubtedly hoping fans will come to the shows sporting his new kicks too, as part of their concert looks. His best piece of style advice: “As simple as that may be, be authentic to who you are,” he shares. “Be comfortable wearing maybe something that is out of the box for you. Don’t shy away from trying to new looks or new ideas. They sky is the limit — go for it!”