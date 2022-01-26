RS Recommends: Joan Jett Unveils New Guitar Collaboration With Epiphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Epiphone has teamed up with rock legend Joan Jett on the Joan Jett Olympic Special, a new guitar designed for both beginners and pros alike.

Available at Sam Ash Music, this lightweight model is inspired by Joan’s go-to Gibson Melody Maker, the same guitar she’s used since 1977 and on all her hits, including “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “Do You Want to Touch Me?”

Epiphone

Buy: Joan Jett Olympic Special Guitar at $549

The special-edition guitar features a pure aged classic white finish with contrasting black highlights and accents, like a sleek pick guard, and volume speed knob with rubber grip, for extra precision while playing. The single PowerHammer PRO humbucker bridge pickup is wired to the CTS volume potentiometer for even greater control when you want to crank it up loud on the chorus or bring it down for the next verse.

The covered die-cast tuners and an adjustable wraparound bridge come with nickel plating, anchored to the mahogany body for a boost of sustain, letting your last chord ring out. And a smooth Indian Laurel fingerboard with dotted inlays is ready for any skill level, especially newbies just learning chord formations or adapting to a 22-fret mahogany neck.

“What attracted me to guitar was just being able to make that kind of noise and have control over it,” Jett says, in an accompanying promotion video for the collaboration. “So when we were talking about releasing my new Epiphone Signature guitar, it had to have my sound.”

Along with her recognizable tone, Joan’s branding is all over this bundle, with room to customize it as your own: the famous frontwoman’s signature is featured prominently on the included gig bag, while her autograph adorns the back of the headstock. You’ll also get stickers to slap onto your guitar, amp, case, or anywhere in your setup. “Paint on it, write on it, beat it up or polish it daily,” says Jett. “The point is to make it your vision and voice.”

Jett’s incredible career has taken her from the small punk clubs of LA, to leading the Runaways (one of the first all-female rock bands of the era) and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She also made Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists in music.

The new Joan Jett Olympic Special Electric Guitar is being released in limited edition so fans and collectors will want to snag this before it’s sold out. The special set retails for $549 and includes the guitar and gig bag. See more at SamAsh.com.