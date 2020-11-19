Jimmy Fallon on New Pajama Launch: ‘Anything to Put a Smile on Your Face, I’ll Take’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jimmy Fallon doesn’t want to get out of his pajamas. In 2020, that’s more than warranted. Now, thanks to a new pajama collaboration with clothing brand Alex Mill, the Tonight Show host is helping to take the sloth factor out of staying in your PJs all day.

The new sleepwear line – called “P’Jimmies” – was designed by Fallon and Alex Mill co-founder and creative director, Somsack Sikhounmuong. Fallon and his wife, the producer Nancy Juvonen, model the unisex collection in the accompanying campaign.

“I love pajamas – I rock them all the time,” Fallon tells Rolling Stone about why he decided to partner up with Alex Mill. There was just one issue: “I can’t use them as anything but sleeping. And nowadays — and this is pre-quarantine by the way — I’m like, I want to be able to wake up and go down to the deli and get a cup of coffee, or walk my dog and carry my phone and my keys or, you know, dog treats.”

Alex Mill is known for its everyday pieces that are designed to form the foundation for a timeless-looking wardrobe, and when it came to designing sleepwear, the brand focused on the same features found in their daytime clothes: functionality, comfort, and quality (hence the P’Jimmies’ pockets, fun stripes, and fresh colors like orange, red, and yellow). Like regular daywear, the pieces can mix and match. Of course, the collection includes the nighttime classics (think oxford-style pajama shirts, pants, shorts), but there’s also the unexpected: unisex striped jumpsuits that you can rock while you work from home.

“It’s actually mandatory,” Fallon says when asked if we should expect to see people in P’Jimmie jumpsuits on zoom calls now. “I won’t talk to anyone who’s not wearing one.”

Jokes aside, being work-from-home friendly is a big part of the P’Jimmies line. Sikhounmoung says he found himself spending more time in pajamas than ever due to Covid-19. “Then zoom calls would happen and I had to scramble and find something like, somewhat respectable to get on the screen,” he says. Now, there’s no more scrambling.

Injecting some style into our work-from-home wardrobe was just the tip of the iceberg when Fallon and Sikhounmoung thought about how to alleviate some of the stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Together, they are partnering with Feeding America, which feeds 46 million people through its food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community agencies. One hundred percent of the line’s net proceeds will be donated to the organization.

“We both decided that Feeding America was perfect for this,” Fallon says. “Especially now with people out of a job, out of work, kids staying home from school when normally they would eat in the school… We’re talking about going to bed, you know, looking good and feeling good. But no one should have to go to bed hungry.”

After a year marked by losses for so many, Fallon, like most people, is looking for reasons to celebrate. “We need any good distraction that we can get,” he says. “Anything to put a smile on your face, I’ll take it.”

“We all probably know someone who’s affected by Covid,” he says. “The more you talk about it, [the more] you realize that no one’s really gone forever. They’re always with you. And, you know, this is kind of a time to celebrate everyone that we’ve lost and celebrate each other while we’re here.”

P’Jimmies retail from $20 to $98 and are available to purchase now on AlexMill.com.