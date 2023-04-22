Best ‘Face’ Forward: Jimin’s Go-To Skincare Mask Is On Sale for $2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jimin’s solo debut album is titled FACE, but the BTS star is also going viral for his favorite face masks, thanks to a recent video with Vogue.

The singer shouted out the Mediheal Korean Sheet Mask in his video, calling it the “One thing I always take with me when I travel.”

Made from a super soft and gentle bamboo, the eco-friendly mask is large enough to fit all face shapes and is safe for sensitive skin. To use: affix the mask to your face and tighten around the nose, mouth and eyes. Leave on for 10-20 minutes before removing, then gently tap any remaining essence into your skin so that it can be absorbed.

Amazon’s latest deal gets you a 10-pack of Jimin’s favorite sheet masks for $19.90 — that’s less than $2 per mask. Don’t just take Jimin’s word for it: the Mediheal Tea Tree Mask is one of the best-reviewed sheet masks on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from thousands of reviewers online.

While Jimin told Vogue that his love for the masks was “not a commercial,” Mediheal has worked with BTS before. The Korean skin care brand previously released a set of BTS-inspired face masks, which are still available online here. As for the new Tea Tree Oil masks, you can get the Jimin-approved skincare must-have on Amazon here.