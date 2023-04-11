Jim Jones and Quiet Luxury are Front and Center In New VEERT Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quiet luxury is everywhere thanks to the HBO Max hit Succession. Gone are the logo mania days because, as Tom Wambsgans would say, that would be “monstrous.” Understated, high-quality basics are the new now, so what better time to drop a capsule of luxe staples? In the latest release by lifestyle brand VEERT, not only is quiet luxury at the forefront of the collection, but to debut their first Ready-To-Wear line, platinum-selling artist Jim Jones poses confidently for a simple yet ultra-chic makeover. Not even Wambsgans could hate this release.

Quiet luxury is about the focus on production and materials, and rather than settling for trends, VEERT’s capsule promises longevity in your closet. It showcases minimalism quite literally in its purest form, and like all the finer things in fashion, the collection was produced in Italy, featuring 100% cotton and virgin wool fabric complete with Italian hand embroidery.

The tees, which comprise the bulk of the capsule, are simple. Cast in hues of grays, black, and the traditional VEERT green, they’re constructed from premium cotton, the brand hand-embroidered on the left breast in a contrasting green, and ghost embroidered on the nape of the neck. Hand-dyed and washed several times for an exclusive hue and vintage heathered appeal, the tees make a perfect companion to a pair of Nike embroidered trousers or Wynn Hamlyn cargo jeans.

VEERT*

The shorts, loose-fitting and drapey, feature a hand-embroidered heart motif around the hem and ghost embroidery on the back pocket. Partnered with a black, boxy-fit, virgin wool jacket adorned with a logo brooch, this duo makes for the perfect business casual look that would turn heads in Silicon Valley. Looking to upscale the look? Rock it like Jones and partner the set with some off-white Bape socks and Eytys loafers.

But the star piece of the capsule, and one Jones himself is surely fawning over, is the hoodie. While hand embroidery covers each of the sleeves, the cropped fit features dropped shoulders, raw hem edges, and, get this… freshwater pearls on the drawstrings! Try it layered under the VEERT jacket for something with distinction, or, perhaps look to our 25 Most Stylish Musician winner Tyler the Creator, for a tan shorts combo. Editor’s picks

"This has really been a labor of love," notes co-founder Julia Lang. "This is my debut collection as a menswear designer and I'm extremely proud that it was crafted in Italy. I've been incessantly poring over every single stitch and design detail for the last several months—so even though it's a small capsule, looking back at the entire process, it was a herculean undertaking."

In just over two years, Lang and VEERT co-founder Leontinus Arnolds have built one of the most sought-after products by musicians and celebrities alike. You might recall the cuban link and pearls on the neck of Rolling Stone cover star Stephan Curry? Or how about the green onyx and pearl necklace worn by J-hope in his “MORE” music video? Regardless of where you’ve seen it, it’s safe to say the brand is unavoidable. Now with this apparel line, VEERT is becoming a mainstay for the closet.

Check out the new release and more from the brand on Ssense.com.