Jessie James Decker Rings in the Holidays With New Christmas Track, Wine Collaboration

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jessie James Decker has a two-fold plan to making the holidays a little more merry this year. The country singer and songwriter surprised fans with an uplifting rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” last month (her first release under her new deal with Warner Nashville), and now, she’s pairing her Christmas track with a new wine collaboration with Nocking Point Wines.

Decker’s “Stay Gold” wine is a crisp, easy-drinking Pinot Grigio inspired by the singer’s 2017 EP, Gold. As Decker sings on the title track, “Life‘s about having nights like tonight and days like today that never get old. This is Gold.”

While the Christmas track was inspired by Decker’s love for holiday classics and The Jackson 5 (“I wanted to bring some holiday cheer and [the song] brings back lots of wonderful childhood Christmas memories,” she tells Rolling Stone), the wine collaboration is proof, Decker says, that a good Pinot Grigio can be just as country as whiskey and beer.

“I know plenty of country and Southern women who love to pour themselves a glass of white wine,” she says. “I actually find it extremely Southern! It’s refreshing, especially in hot weather down south,” Decker explains, adding that she designed “Stay Gold” to be just as easy to sip in the winter as well.

The wine collaboration was a home team affair. Decker was connected to Nocking Point through her husband Eric Decker, whose former football teammate Lonie Paxton runs partnerships for the brand. Nocking Point has collaborated with a number of actors and athletes in the past, but this partnership with Decker marks the company’s first time working with a major recording artist. “When we cross paths with someone who is incredibly imaginative, multi-talented, has a true fervor for creating and a genuine appreciation for wine like Jessie, we know we’re going to end up with a collaboration that customers will love and that we’ll all be incredibly proud of for a long time,” says Nocking Point Co-Founder Andrew Harding, in a release.

Nocking Point

Decker also credits Eric for getting her into white wine in particular. “My husband loves the wine and actually is quite the wine connoisseur,” she says. “I’ve always been a red wine drinker but he got me into white wine over the past year and I fell in love with it. I don’t like too sweet of a wine, so Stay Gold is the perfect Pinot Grigio for me.”

Stay Gold wine is available to purchase now for $24 per bottle at staygoldwine.com. Decker says she hopes her new Christmas tune and the wine can help end the year on a high note. “2020 has been a rough year but one thing we can find common ground on is we have all been in this together worldwide,” she says. “I think this year has shown us that there are some things we just can’t control. It’s okay to just sit back, pour yourself a glass of wine, and be in the moment and be grateful for the good, and know there are brighter days ahead.”