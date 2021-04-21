KEEN Unveils Line of Individually-Numbered Jerry Garcia Sandals, Inspired by Singer’s Art

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

brand KEEN has unveiled the latest collection in its ongoing partnership with the Jerry Garcia Family, with three new styles inspired by Garcia’s artwork and environmental advocacy.

The new shoes, available now on KeenFootwear.com, launch in conjunction with Earth Day (April 22) and highlight the Grateful Dead legend’s love for nature, and his commitment to bringing awareness to issues of deforestation and conservation. Grateful Dead famously organized the Rainforest Benefit Concert at Madison Square Garden in 1988, and the band’s legacy continues today — as part of the new footwear campaign, KEEN says a portion of sales will be donated to The Wilderness Society’s ‘Protect The Tongass’ campaign.

The new collection features three pairs of shoes, each incorporating different pieces of Garcia’s art. The highlight is a line of individually-numbered KEEN Newport Sandals (seen above and available here), which feature the singer’s “Junglescape” print. Only 506 pairs were made, and each feature a different variation of the watercolor-style print, making this a true collector’s piece for footwear fans and Deadheads alike.

A women’s version of the Newport Sandal is available here. Only 496 pairs of the women’s sandal are being manufactured.

The other two silhouettes include the KEEN Yogui sandal, which is a clog-style sandal designed for gardening or camping. The grippy sole makes these durable enough to wear on a light hike as well. The Yogui features Garcia’s “New York at Night” print, which pays homage to the bright lights of the Big Apple.

The final new style in the latest Jerry Garcia x KEEN collection is the KEEN Elsa Lite, a lightweight women’s sneaker in Garcia’s “Banyan Tree” print. In keeping with Garcia’s spirit, KEEN says the shoes were “consciously created,” with the cotton canvas upper “fused” to the sole to minimize glues and create a longer-lasting construction.

“We, the Jerry Garcia Family, once again band together with KEEN for a second KEEN x Garcia collection because we, like you and them, value being eco-conscious and socially responsible,” says Trixie Garcia, in a press release. “In 1988, my father and the Dead held a benefit concert to save the rainforests and to protect our environment when no one else thought it was important. It’s unimaginable that we’re still fighting this fight today, but we are pleased to partner with KEEN to help protect the Tongass.”

The KEEN x Garcia collection is available to shop now at KeenFootwear.com. Select styles from KEEN’s previous Jerry Garcia collection, released last summer, are still available on the KEEN website as well.