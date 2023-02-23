Can Chewing Gum Help Shape Your Jawline? This Brand Is Betting On It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We do all sorts of things to our face in order to achieve that perfect glow or perfect shape. But one German company is going viral on TikTok for promising a more defined jawline… all by chewing gum.

Thousands of people have made TikTok videos of themselves chewing JAWLINER gum, the so-called “fitness chewing gum” that promotes fresh breath while supposedly helping to “shape” your jawline and “reduce your double chin.”

JAWLINER says its gum helps to activate the muscles in your face because it requires more work to chew it. In fact, the company says its gum is 15 times harder to chew than ordinary gum, making it an easy way to try and sharpen your jawline. The subtle mint flavor tastes just like regular gum and gives the extra benefit of freshening your breath.

But it’s not just for aesthetics: one reviewer says he uses JAWLINER to help him stop clenching his jaw and “chewing on the sides of my cheeks.”

Other reviewers are more pragmatic: “I could definitely see a difference in my jawline and the gum is effective,” one person writes, though “the taste is not very good.”

One of the most popular jaw exerciser products on social media, JAWLINER is now available online at Amazon. More than 70% of reviewers have rated JAWLINER with at least a 4-star rating (out of five).

JAWLINER is just one of a number of products online that promise a more defined jawline. A brand called “Jawzrsize” offers a ball gag-looking device that you stick in your mouth to help “tone” and “lift” your chin. The company says their device also helps to “reduce stress” and “stop cravings.”

Made from a food-grade silicone, the jaw shaper offers resistance as you bite down on it, helping to activate the muscles in your face and neck.

Of course, you could also just achieve a fitter face the old-fashioned way — by working out and eating well. And if you’re really intrigued by the jaw-shaping gum idea but skeptical of the JAWLINER brand? Just buy a bulk pack of regular gum — and get to chewing.