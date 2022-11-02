Swalla-la-la: Jason Derulo Joins Beverage Brand TREO as Partner and Brand Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jason Derulo recently teased his latest single ‘Never Let You Go’ with Shouse on Instagram, and fans can’t wait to download this EDM track when it releases on November 4th. That’s not the only exciting news surrounding Derulo though. Today, organic birch water brand TREO announced that Derulo is the newest partner of the beverage company, acquiring significant ownership of the brand.

“I could not be more excited to join team TREO. When I look at my son, I see the future, and while fueling my body with clean energy is important, it’s even more important I provide that for my son,” Derulo exclusively told Rolling Stone. “Having TREO as a flavorful, kid-friendly alternative to juice and the other sugary drinks out there is a game changer. I definitely felt called to share this with the world with my son’s growth as a huge motivating factor.”

Derulo will also be an active brand ambassador for TREO, thanks to the drink’s health and wellness qualities “Using naturally sweet birch water as a base means that TREO doesn’t have to rely on added sugars to create bold flavors, and the extra hydration means I can take my workouts to the next level.” Derulo added in a press release.

TREO is the award-winning singer’s first investment venture into the non-alcoholic drink space. Previously, he’s partnered with Bedlam Vodka, made by Graybeard Distillery.

Originally founded by Bob Golden, whose father was one of the original founders of the beverage brand Snapple, TREO’s primary ingredient is birch water, sourced from forest reserves in Upstate New York and Vermont. Now, you can now try this hydrating beverage yourself in five unique flavors — including Peach Mango which is Derulo’s favorite.

Apart from birch water, each TREO bottle also packs organic fruit juices to create its signature flavors. That said, birch water is the drink’s main ingredient as it includes various antioxidants, minerals, electrolytes and micronutrients according to the brand. Plus, each drink is vegan, keto-friendly and packs less than 20 calories.

