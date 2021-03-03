Jamie Foxx Announces New Ownership of Brown Sugar Bourbon Brand

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jamie Foxx is adding to his portfolio this month as the new owner of BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon.

The flavored whiskey brand was founded in 2016, but Foxx’s ownership — announced Wednesday — will serve as a re-launch of sorts for the American-made spirit. The company says Foxx will help kick off “a new creative direction” along with helping to redesign bottles of the bourbon.

Brown Sugar Bourbon

As its name suggests, BSB is a smooth, easy-drinking whiskey that features notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. The company says the bourbon is great for shots and sipping, or mixing into cocktails. In addition to the signature release, the brand also offers BSB 103, which is a higher-proof spirit with a little less sweetness and a “bolder bourbon taste.”

While BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon has had moderate success, especially in the specialty spirits arena, they’re looking to Foxx to help expand brand awareness and to help position BSB “as a fun, celebratory liquor ideal for making memories and toasting to good times.” It’s an apt fit for Foxx, considering he was first introduced to BSB at one of his parties.

Foxx’s role isn’t ceremonial either – the brand says the actor and musician will be actively involved in the creative direction of the brand, and in developing future releases.

“I’ve always lived by the rule that life is short, and you need to go out and do what you want to do. Owning a brand that brings sweet life to the party has always been a goal and with BSB we’re making it happen,” Foxx says in a release. “Before the quarantine, I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all my celebrations and knew this was a brand I wanted to bring into the spotlight. Anyone who tries BSB is going to love it just like I do.”

“We are extremely fortunate that Jamie was introduced to our brand at one of his legendary parties,” adds Sean M. Penn, CEO of BSB Spirits. “I have no doubt that Jamie will lead BSB to new heights. We can think of no better creative force than Jamie, and we look forward to watching him introduce BSB to the world.”