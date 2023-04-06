James Harden Is Making Bank on His Beard With This Electric Trimmer Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

James Harden has been called a lot of things (and been given a lot of names) throughout his basketball career, but one nickname the NBA star hasn’t been able to shake: “The Beard.”

After he started growing his facial hair while playing college basketball at Arizona State University, Harden decided to keep it going for good luck. The point guard’s beard has now become as impressive and iconic as his moves on the court. And in true Harden fashion, he’s grown to not only embrace his moniker, but he’s making bank on it as well.

Buy Beard Club PT45 Beard Trimmer $84.99

The basketball star and fledgling wine maker is an investor in Beard Club, a company known for their trimmers, shaving accessories and grooming kits. Their latest release: the PT45 Trimmer, an electric shaver that offers 45 different trim lengths for all facial hair styles and skin types.

Harden, the self-described “Brand Champion” for Beard Club, calls the PT45 the “best trimmer on the market,” and tells Rolling Stone that it’s his go-to product for maintaining his beard.

Super sleek and portable, the palm-sized trimmer fits comfortably in your hand so you can easily glide it over your face. The Beard Club trimmer comes with eight different trim guides that are all color-coded, so you can easily select the best one for the look you’re going for.

The handle, meantime, twists to let you rotate through 45 unique trim settings. Choose the setting you want, then use the gentle blade to do everything from quick touch-ups, to shaping, to full shaves.

The PT45's 7,000 RPM motor powers through even coarse facial hair with ease, while the titanium-coated blades are designed to repel dirt, oil and build-up to prevent irritation.

The PT45’s 7,000 RPM motor powers through even coarse facial hair with ease, while the titanium-coated blades are designed to repel dirt, oil and build-up to prevent irritation.

The built-in battery gets you up to three hours of use before needing to be plugged in. You can re-charge the trimmer using a cord or the included charging stand.

The Beard Club PT45 Trimmer isn’t just a favorite of Harden’s — it’s one of the best-reviewed electric razors on Amazon too, with a 4.5-star review (out of five) from thousands of shoppers online.

Regularly $100+, get the PT45 Trimmer on sale right now for just $84.99 — a 15% discount for a limited time. See full product details here.