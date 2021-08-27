Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream: How to Watch the PPV Boxing Fight Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Problem Child” Jake Paul takes his act to the ring this weekend in a one-night-only boxing match against former MMA world champion Tyron Woodley. The highly-anticipated Paul vs. Woodley fight follows weeks of trash-talking and showmanship between the two newly-minted rivals, which culminates in an exclusive PPV event streaming on FITE.

When is Paul vs. Woodley? Date, Time, Location

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight takes place this Sunday, August 29 live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV, the event begins at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT.

Organizers have opened up the event to in-person attendance, and you can get tickets to watch Paul vs. Woodley live in person at VividSeats.com. We spotted tickets starting at just $31 at the time of this article’s publication.

Buy: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Tickets at $31+

How to Stream Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Online

If you want to watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight online, you’ll need to purchase a pay-per-view (PPV) stream through one of two ways.

1. Stream Paul vs. Woodley on FITE

The best way to watch Paul vs. Woodley online is through FITE.tv. The streaming service has an HD PPV stream available for $59.99, which will let you stream the Paul vs. Woodley fight on TV, your computer, tablet or phone.

FITE is also running a promotion right now that lets you enter to win one of four pairs of autographed boxing gloves from both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The signed gloves are an officially-licensed collector’s item from the event.

Buy: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream at $59.99

2. Stream Paul vs. Woodley on SHOWTIME

The Paul vs. Woodley PPV stream is also available for purchase for $59.99 at SHOWTIME.com/PPV. Customers who purchase the event via SHOWTIME.com can watch the event live through the SHOWTIME streaming service app on Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, Xbox One, as well as online at SHOWTIME.com. You don’t need to be a SHOWTIME subscriber to stream the Paul vs. Woodley fight on PPV.

Buy: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream at $59.99

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Online Free

The Paul vs. Woodley boxing match is an official PPV event, meaning there isn’t a (legal) way to stream the fight free online. However, your purchase on FITE gets you unlimited replays of the event, meaning you can stream it on PPV on Sunday and then watch Paul vs. Woodley online free as many times as you want after that.

FITE also has free streaming of the press conference, official weigh-in and behind-the-scenes access and analysis, which you can find at FITE.tv.

Buy: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream at FITE

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight on TV

Though it’s being billed as a SHOWTIME event, you won’t be able to find the Paul vs. Woodley boxing match simply by switching on SHOWTIME on your TV. To watch Paul vs. Woodley live on TV, you’ll need to first purchase the PPV stream through SHOWTIME or FITE, and then cast the fight onto your screen. Both SHOWTIME and FITE also have apps that you can access through your connected streaming devices (think AppleTV or Roku), so you can purchase the PPV fight there and get instant access to watch it on your TV.

Paul vs. Woodley: Fight Card, Undercard, Odds

One of the most buzzed-about sporting events of the summer, the boxing pay-per-view card on Sunday is a battle between the infamous content creator Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division.

While Woodley is unquestionably the more experienced fighter, his skills were primarily honed in the UFC octagon. How the MMA fighter will fare in a pure boxing match is still to be determined.

Paul, meantime, already has three professional boxing matches under his belt, though it’s worth noting that two of them were with “celebs” Ali Eson Gib and Nate Robinson. Paul’s other fight took place this past April against the former MMA champion Ben Askren, with the social media star taking Askren down with a brutal first-round knockout. Vegas oddsmakers currently have Paul as the betting favorite to win against Woodley as well.

There are some intriguing matchups in the Paul vs. Woodley undercard as well. The five-fight telecast will also feature the U.S. debut of two proven British fighters: Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury. Dubois, who is ranked No. 1 by the WBA, will face Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano in a 10-round matchup, while Fury (the younger brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury), will square off against combat sports veteran Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor in a six-round fight.

The fight card also features a unified women’s title fight between WBC/WBO/IBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda Serrano defending her titles against Super Bantamweight World Champion Yamileth Mercado. Former Junior Welterweight Champ Ivan Baranchyk, meantime, steps into the ring to face the unbeaten Montana Love in a 10-round showdown.

Stream all the action live from Cleveland this Sunday night on SHOWTIME or FITE.tv.

Buy: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Live Stream at $59.99