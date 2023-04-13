Jaden Smith Makes Protecting the Planet Look Good With Eco-Friendly Samsung Accessories Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Samsung has dropped a limited-edition, eco-friendly Galaxy capsule ahead of Earth Day, collabing with Jaden Smith and MSFTSrep – the designer, rapper, and philanthropist’s luxury clothing line created with his sister, Willow Smith.

In celebration of Earth Month this April, the eco-friendly Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection features four styles of mobile accessories made from consciously-sourced materials for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch bands, along with matching watch face designs. The limited-edition Galaxy accessories start at $29.99, and are available to order today on Samsung.com.

Drawing inspiration from the “interconnectivity of humankind and the planet’s renewable resources,” not only is the collection made from sustainably-sourced materials, the packaging itself uses vegetable ink printed on recycled paper and card stock. The collection itself features graphics from the MSFTSRep clothing brand that Smith personally designed, with black and white, pink and blue, and a trippy rainbow hues.

"I think the public shift towards sustainability is amazing because people are waking up and realizing what we actually have to do to change the world," said Smith in a statement. "We have to change the way that we produce and the way that we consume, and everyone is waking up."

This capsule is actually the third drop is Samsung’s ongoing sustainable collection series, along with the company’s recent pledge to reduce their carbon footprint and increase the use of recycled materials for new mobile product releases by 2025.

As far as sustainable tech goes, you’d be hard-pressed to find more stylish gear than this collection. They make a great eco-friendly gift, or just an easy way to upgrade your phone’s accessories while staying conscious of your footprint. Shop the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection online here now.