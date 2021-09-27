Jack Harlow, Wizkid Share Wise Words in New Tommy Hilfiger ‘Pass the Mic’ Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After sporting a custom Tommy Hilfiger tuxedo at this year’s Met Gala, Jack Harlow is continuing his relationship with the American designer in a new campaign for the brand, dubbed “Pass the Mic.”

Also starring Wizkid, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Ramos, South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun and DJ Cassidy (whose popular “Pass the Mic” YouTube videos helped inspire the partnership), the Fall 2021 campaign highlights the “power of individuals to enact worldwide change, raising questions of perspective, speech and character.”

In conversation-sparking videos, each talent explores a different topic around what it means to effect change. Harlow’s video focuses on the idea of commitment, offering his philosophy that “Words mean nothing if they’re not well said.”

Wizkid, meantime, uses his campaign video to encourage fans and followers to “stay sharp,” and to find ways to stand out as individuals to make a difference. Sporting an orange getup and camo-inspired puffer coat, the rapper preaches about the power of perseverance. “How many tries? And still you rise,” he says.

After watching the artists’ “Pass the Mic” videos on Instagram, fans are invited to pick up the mic by direct messaging the Tommy Hilfiger Instagram account with their answer to the question: “What do you have to say?” Later, the brand will post some of these fan messages on their page for followers to see.

“Every voice has the power to light up the world,” says Tommy Hilfiger (the designer) in a press release. “We are here to quite literally ‘Pass the Mic’, first to the select voices and then to our global audiences, in order to drive meaningful and long-lasting change. I am proud that our Fall 2021 collection is represented by such an incredible and diverse group who are sharing their voices, on our platform.”

The “Pass the Mic” campaign showcases Tommy Hilfiger’s new Fall 2021 collection, now available on the Tommy Hilfiger web store. Boasting elements of modern streetstyle and classic prep, the brand’s new releases are great for sprucing up any fall and winter wardrobe, with bold, colorful takes on the brand’s longstanding All-American aesthetic.

Harlow’s presence on the new social campaign is yet another link in a long chain connecting the Louisville rapper and the esteemed clothing brand. In a post of his Hilfiger met gala outfit, Harlow revealed that his grandfather grew up down the street from Tommy Hilfiger in New York. The “SUVs (Black on Black)” rapper writes that this history “Immediately connected [Hilfiger and me] and has made this partnership we are building feel more special than anything else could have.”

See Harlow’s “Pass the Mic” video on his Instagram page here, and head to Tommy Hilfiger’s Instagram to DM your message. Also, check out Tommy Hilfiger’s entire Fall 2021 line for men and women at usa.tommy.com.