‘Style for Decades’: Fashion Icons Diane Keaton and Michelle Yeoh Star in J.Crew’s New Campaign

Few people in Hollywood can match the iconic personal style of Diane Keaton, and now, the Oscar-winning actress is teaming up with J.Crew to celebrate her imitable looks as part of the brand’s new spring campaign.

Keaton stars in J.Crew’s “Style for Decades” campaign, which helps to usher in the brand’s 40th anniversary, while celebrating enduring clothing pieces and accessories that never go out of style.

Sporting her signature suited look (this time in a tan linen blazer, vest and chinos) Keaton is joined in the campaign by fellow Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. The actresses all pose for portraits in their J.Crew spring collection looks, while also being captured on video in spontaneous, behind-the-scenes moments.

In an Instagram post, J.Crew calls this group “an iconic cast of leading women we admire, for their award-winning performances, timeless life (and style) advice and more.”

Similar to the clothing being worn by the actresses, J.Crew says the group — and looks — represent “generations that speak to rich heritage and a bright future.”

While Yeoh was spotted in designer gowns during the recent awards season circuit, she plays it casual in the new J.Crew campaign, pairing a sequined jacket with slouchy blue jeans.

Plaza, meantime, pairs a menswear-inspired oxford shirt with a bright green sequined mini skirt (a matching top is available too). She finishes off her look with a pair of woven wedges that are perfect for warm weather season.

Brunson, who recently hosted SNL, is a natural in front of the camera in a sequined sweater vest paired with J.Crew’s “Gwyneth” slip skirt (no relation to Paltrow, we’re sure). Brunson’s gold locket necklace, cuff bracelets and signet ring are also available as part of the new collection.

Sizing for the J.Crew “Style for Decades” collection runs from XX-small to 3X. Pricing starts at $16.50 for a gold-plated bracelet, to $398 for Yeoh’s metallic striped jacket. Shop the full collection here.