J. Cole’s Dreamville Crocs Collection Is a Good Thang

Gearing up for festival season? One of the biggest names in hip-hop is here to help: J. Cole’s Dreamville records has just released a line of festival-worthy sandals in collaboration with Crocs.

The Dreamville x Crocs collection remixes two Crocs styles — Classics Clogs and Classic Slides — with designs inspired by varsity letterman jackets. Both sandals feature off-white soles and black uppers and come with a collection of collegiate-style Jibbitz charms to decorate the shoes yourself. These charms include individual letters of the word “DREAM” and flags representing the hometowns of Dreamville’s artists, like JID, Bas, EarthGang, and of course J. Cole himself.

Like any Crocs, the Dreamville sandals make a great option for strolling around music festivals or lounging by the pool this summer. Shop the collection now at Amazon, where you can pick up the Clogs for $70, the Slides for $40, or the complete 13-piece Jibbitz collection for $50 (each sandal comes with eight Jibbitz charms). Just be sure to grab these fast, as they are a limited-edition release.

Anyone paying attention to J. Cole’s footwear over the last few years will know that the North Carolina rapper has an affinity for Crocs, even performing in the sandals on occasion. “Dreamville has been a fan of Crocs for a while now and it’s exciting to see what was once a dream grow into such a great collaboration,” says Dreamville Cofounder and Apparel President Adam Roy.

For Crocs, the Dreamville capsule is the latest in a long string of high-profile collaborations. The recently-cool-again brand has released capsules with everyone from SZA to Luke Combs to Jimmy Kimmel in recent years — many of which have sold out.

Perhaps part of the reason why Crocs attracts so many big names is the freedom they offer collaborators: “We always challenge ourselves to design something new and exciting and Crocs gave us the freedom to build a clog we love,” says Raeana Anaïs, Director of Design for Dreamville Apparel. “When you then add these being available in Amazon stores, Dreamville can really expand our reach and impact more fans than ever before.”

The Dreamville x Crocs release comes ahead of the highly-anticipated Dreamville Music Festival, which J. Cole’s label has been putting on annually for some five years. This year, the festival will see J. Cole, Drake, Burna Boy, and Usher headlining — buy tickets now at VividSeats.com.

And whether you're headed to Dreamville Music Festival or not, be sure to pick up a pair of the label's Crocs on Amazon before they sell out.

