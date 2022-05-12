How J Balvin Hopes to ‘Make People Feel Better’ With New GUESS Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

J Balvin is on a mission to spread “amor y pas” (“peace and love”) — but not just with his music. Today, the superstar unveiled GUESS Originals x J Balvin Amor, a clothing collection grounded in “happiness and positivity,” per the brand.

Bursting with vibrant colors, hearts, and peace symbols, the Amor collection brings a full range of apparel including shorts, tees, hats, jackets, and pants. With options for both men and women, the collection has some great pieces for a summer wardrobe refresh. (Balvin tells Rolling Stone that his favorite pieces from the collection are the cargo pants and black flight jacket).

At the collection’s inception, Balvin and GUESS were figuring out “how to spread love and peace, and also create awareness about mental health,” Balvin tells us. “It’s a hard task because it’s not just with clothing that you can do that, but at least you’re giving some tools and some vibes to make people feel better and comfortable knowing that they’re creating a message about love, peace,” says Balvin, whose full name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín.

Balvin’s documentary, The Boy from Medellin, serves as a primary source of inspiration for the new collection. “We shot the last campaign while [Balvin] filmed his documentary,” GUESS Originals Director of Brand Partnerships, Nicolai Marciano, tells Rolling Stone. “We were [in Colombia] the full time together. So being there through that process and then rolling more about José [Balvin], his personal life, and what’s important to him into this new collection was something that was important for us and for José as well.”

Released in May of 2021, The Boy from Medellin follows Balvin as he prepares for a stadium show in his hometown during a time of political unrest. The documentary sees Balvin ruminating on his newfound platform as one of Colombia’s biggest musicians, and gives a glimpse of the singer’s struggles with anxiety and depression — something he’s opened up about in the past. Watch The Boy from Medellin on Prime Video here.

Positivity is central to Balvin’s ethos — both in fashion and in music. The singer says he believes love and peace are what everyone is seeking, “even if people don’t say it.”

“I think one of the worst things you can have around you is negative people because it turns the environment dark and heavy, you know?” says the “In Da Getto” singer. “If we can take these people with this energy to some more calm and more compassion energy, I mean, we’re doing a good job,” he says.

The collection with Guess expands Balvin’s platform for spreading the love, according to Marciano. “José obviously has the platform in his music. We have the platform of being in over a hundred countries in the world and, you know, putting those two things together to spread a positive message I think is something that can be really meaningful,” says Marciano.

For Balvin, “music is spread the same way as fashion,” and the two share a symbiotic relationship: “The power that we have is through music, right? It’s the way we can connect to the people,” says Balvin. “But once [the people] are connected with the artist they can see what they want to express, and I express myself, without talking, through my style […] Kids are going to hopefully purchase this clothing and they’ll express what they really want to express.”

