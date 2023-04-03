Power Tool: This Palm-Sized Portable Charger With a Built-in Lightning Cable Gives Your iPhone an Instant Boost

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From the ground at a music festival to the Uber line at the airport, nothing becomes more essential than a portable charger when your phone’s running low on battery. That’s where this pocket-sized portable power bank comes in, ensuring you can get the boost you need when you’re on the go — no special cables required. Put simply, it’s a must-have travel accessory for any iPhone owner.

Now on sale for $39.99 on Amazon, you can score the iWalk LinkPod portable charger at a 20 percent discount when you apply the coupon before checkout. According to the company, the portable power bank can boost iPhone 13s from 20 percent to 60 percent in about a half hour — giving your device the juice it needs to last you through the rest of the day and night.

One of the coolest things about the iWalk portable power bank comes down to its simplistic design: It boasts a compact size that can fit in your pockets, and its built-in Lightning cable puts everything you need in one small accessory. To use it, you simply connect it directly to your iPhone, meaning no fumbling for the specific cord you need at the bottom of your luggage to fuel up your iPhone in a pinch — it’s all right there in the iWalk LinkPod power bank.

Unlike other portable chargers and power banks we’ve tested in the past, the iWalk power bank stands out because it features a digital LED display that clearly shows how much power the charger has left. In other words, instead of grabbing your low-battery portable charger on the way out the door, you can rest easy knowing you have a full charger when you need it at the end of the day at say, a music festival or a connection to your next flight.

Buy iWALK LinkPod Portable Charger $39.99

When you’re done giving your phone the battery life it needs, you can easily recharge the power bank itself using the USB-C input. The 4800mAh iWalk bank only needs 1.5 hours to refuel, and the brand says it delivers 18W of speedy charging so you can start using it for your low-battery gadgets in no time.

The portable charger can be recharged at the same time that you’re plugging in your iPhone, too, thanks to the bank’s pass-through technology.

Available in five colors, the iWalk portable power bank is currently in stock on Amazon, and it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, plus a USB-A to USB-C adapter, so you can get charging right out of the box.

For more must-have travel accessories, check out our guide to the best portable chargers under $20 online, plus the best power banks for travel, just in time for your next trip.