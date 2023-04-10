Watch: Israel Adesanya Parties With Gashi, OBJ After UFC 287 Win

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Israel Adesanya had plenty to celebrate after his big UFC win Saturday, and the newly-crowned middleweight champ was joined by a few famous faces at his post-fight festivities.

Adesanya was the main draw at Miami hotspot E11EVEN, arriving shortly after 3am for the official fight night afterparty. The UFC star was coming off a huge knockout win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, reclaiming the middleweight title after taking down Pereira in the second round.

Adesanya rolled in to a hail of confetti as the DJ played his official walkout song — “Headstrong” by the early aughts rockers, Trapt — over the loudspeakers. Holding court in a corner booth at the swanky ultraclub, Adesanya gamely posed for photos with his UFC belt, while highlights from the evening’s fight played on the massive screens behind him.

Adesanya later hopped on stage to join the rapper Gashi, as the rising star ran through a set of his most-popular hits. Fresh off his fancy footwork in the octagon, Adesanya showed off a different kind of footwork on the E11EVEN stage, dusting off some dance moves for the amped-up crowd, which included Odell Beckham Jr., rapper Flo Rida and UFC legends like Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya, whose record now stands at 24-2-0, came into UFC 287 looking to avenge a loss to Pereira last fall at UFC 281. The "Last Stylebender" lost his middleweight belt to the Brazilian via technical knockout, setting up this past weekend's grudge match.

While Adesanya’s next fight is still to be determined, some UFC watchers think Dana White will pit the champ against Pereira again in a trilogy fight (their record is now even at 1-1 in the octagon). Perpetual fan favorite Khamzat Chimaev, meantime, personally took to Twitter to ask White to set up a fight between himself and Adesanya, writing “Now it’s my time.”

As for Adesanya, he’ll have at least a few more days to relax and enjoy himself before he starts training again. The champ was clearly the star attraction at E11EVEN on Saturday — while servers brought bottles of Don Julio 1942 to his booth, the tables near him started ordering bottles of champagne to toast his big win. Just before 5am, Adesanya got back on stage, but this time with Liddell, Ortiz and Usman, as the newly-crowned middleweight title holder led the group in the “Swag Surfin” dance. A good night indeed.