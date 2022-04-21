On the Heels of Netflix Doc, Has Abercrombie Finally Been Released from Fashion Prison?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s sordid past has just been (re)examined in the Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, reminding us why the Oughts mall staple became so hated. But although the documentary touches on the brand’s current standing, it doesn’t mention a surprising, and maybe even controversial truth about Abercrombie & Fitch in 2022: it might be cool again.

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Cool Again?

As the new documentary explains, much of Abercrombie’s problematic branding (and behavior) can be traced back to its old leadership. But after years of problematic choices and bigoted statements, Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries stepped down in 2014. He was replaced by Abercrombie’s current CEO, Fran Horowitz, who has seemingly completely overhauled the brand’s image, marketing and looks.

The new Abercrombie has done away with its controversial (read: racist) slogan tees, non-inclusive sizing, and frat boy looks in favor of minimal basics, laid-back Nineties inspiration, and affordable upgrades for your office and going-out wardrobes. The moose logo and popped collars of the past have been replaced by baggy hoodies in muted colors, versatile summer dresses, and even knit polos worthy of Don Draper’s closet.

But these stylish new pieces aren’t the only reason for Abercrombie’s comeback. The brand has also turned to social media marketing (particularly on TikTok) where sponsored ads have led to organic trends. Last year, #abercrombiehaul and #abercrombiestyle were regular TikTok hashtags under videos of young fashion influencers reviewing — and liking — Abercrombie & Fitch’s new pieces.

Further proof of the brand’s new lane can be seen on the Abercrombie website, which (as of this writing) leads with a distinctly un-Abercrombie-style motto: “Today—and every day—we’re leading with purpose, championing inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging.”

Not only is Abercrombie cool again, it’s also for the first time, surprisingly progressive.

The Best Abercrombie & Fitch Pieces

So, is Abercrombie & Fitch cool again? We certainly think so. If you’re not convinced, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best Abercrombie & Fitch pieces — including men’s and women’s jeans, sweaters, and button-ups — that remind us why Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again. Just be sure to act fast if you like something: the best Abercrombie pieces have been selling out fast.

Best Abercrombie & Fitch Clothing for Men

Here are some of the best Abercrombie pieces for men that you can buy online right now.

1. Abercrombie & Fitch Button-Up Sweater Polo

Abercrombie & Fitch

We rarely find pieces of clothing that we want to wear to the office and to the beach. But this button-up sweater polo can do both. It comes in three unique patterns — all inspired by throwback leisurewear — and the full button-up front lets you wear it solo or over tees and tanks.

Buy: Button-Up Sweater Polo at $55

2. Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Straight Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch

These Nineties-inspired jeans walk the line between pulled-together and youthful. With a straight-leg fit, you can rock them with statement sneakers and a baggy T-shirt, or wear them with an oxford shirt and loafers for dinner. In either case, the light vintage wash adds a layer of style that you’d miss out on with more basic jeans.

Buy: 90s Straight Jeans at $79

3. Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Tee

Abercrombie & Fitch

If you ever feel like you’re on a never-ending quest for the perfect plain T-shirt, try Abercrombie’s Essential Tee. It’s made of 180-gram cotton that has some real weight to it, and the relaxed fit is neither too baggy nor too tight. The shirt does sell out quickly, so grab one now: as of writing, black is still well-stocked but other colors mostly sold out.

Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Tee at $19

4. Abercrombie & Fitch Tab Front Suit Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Dressier than chinos but not quite as fancy as slacks, these Abercrombie suits pants are a great candidate for go-to office looks. They’re made of cotton with a dash of elastane, which adds some subtle stretch for walking commutes and a more comfortable sitting position. You also don’t need to dry clean these pants, which is a big advantage compared to fancy dress slacks.

Buy: Tab Front Suit Pant at $79

5. Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Full-Zip Hoodie

Abercrombie & Fitch

This fast-selling full-zip hoodie features a slightly oversized fit and a droopy shoulder, creating that relaxed silhouette we’re going for right now. It uses Abercrombie’s cheekily-named “softAF fabric” (a cotton-polyester blend), that comes in handy on lazy weekends, travel days, and cold mornings. Plus, it comes in several on-trend colors.

Buy: Essential Full-Zip Hoodie at $69

6. Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Shorts

Abercrombie & Fitch

In seriously hot weather, linen shorts are your best bet for staying cool. Abercrombie makes a great pair, featuring a lightweight cotton-linen blend fabric and a pull-on style for maximum comfort. Wear them with a logo tee and sneakers, or a vacation shirt and loafers when hitting the poolside bar. The flattering inseam and cut nail the short shorts trend with ease, without being too revealing.

Buy: Linen-Blend Shorts at $60

Best Abercrombie & Fitch Clothing for Women

Abercrombie is also making some great stuff for women these days, from casual wear to office-appropriate looks. Here is the best Abercrombie & Fitch clothing for women to buy online now.

1. Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch

Shopping for pants with a curvy figure can seem impossible. These aptly-named “Curve Love” jeans are (hopefully) a help. Thanks to a cotton-elastane denim fabric and a versatile fit, the jeans are much more inclusive of different backsides. Plus, an ultra-high waist and slits at the ankle bring some vintage-inspired style to boot.

Buy: Curve Love High Rise Jeans at $99

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Maxi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

Trips to the pool or beach can be seriously chic, as proven by this maxi dress. With a throwback yellow check pattern, ruffle straps, and a smocked bodice, it’s flattering and surprisingly easy to pair with sneakers, sandals, or sandy bare feet.

Buy: Easy Maxi Dress at $100

3. Abercrombie & Fitch Single-Breasted Blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch

Looking to spruce up your office wardrobe? Check out this single-breasted blazer. It’s comfortable and well fitted with a wedge-fit silhouette, making it an easy addition to jeans, neutral slacks, or even short skirts for a night out. The blazer comes in a few pale colors, as well as black, but we especially like this statement green.

Buy: Single-Breasted Blazer at $120

4. Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Button-Up Shirt

Abercrombie & Fitch

Like many of Abercrombie’s new pieces, this satin button-up shirt is eye-catching yet understated. The light, flowy fabric and boxy fit combine to create a drapey, flattering hang, and a few color options let you match your personal style. Wear it with shorts and sandals on the weekend, or dress it up with fitted jeans, a black blazer, and heels.

Buy: Satin Button-Up Shirt at $50