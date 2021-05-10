Iron Maiden Launching Limited-Edition Craft Beer Brand

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Iron Maiden is coming to your mini fridges and coolers very soon, with the launch of a new India Pale Lager with BrewDog, a global craft brewing company. The Iron Maiden “Hellcat” launches this fall, as a limited-edition release designed to satiate both beer lovers and Iron Maiden fans alike.

A hoppy 6% ABV India Pale Lager, Hellcat “rages with a citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone,” according to a press release. “The result is a hazy-gold IPL with an epically complex balance.” Everything is brewed in the U.S.

Hellcat will be sold in a custom-design black can, featuring the band’s iconic logo, typography and a new lion-inspired mascot (a.k.a. the “hellcat”). As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.,” Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson says, in a release. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden,” adds James Watt, CEO and Co-Founder of BrewDog. “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish—an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Hellcat is the latest beer release from Iron Maiden. Dickinson teamed up with the family-owned Robinsons Brewery to launch his “Iron Maiden’s Trooper” beer in 2013. Available on sites like Drizly and Instacart, the Trooper family of beers has since evolved and expanded to include stouts, lagers, IPAs and more.

As for Hellcat, pricing for the new Iron Maiden beer has yet to be announced; more details are expected to be released closer to the anticipated fall 2021 launch date.

Iron Maiden is the latest classic rock band to get into the beer and spirits arena. Metallica famously launched its BLACKENED American Whiskey a few years ago, with the blend of aged bourbons and ryes all said to be finished in black brandy casks surrounded by the music of Metallica.