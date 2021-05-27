Igloo Releases New Star Wars Cooler Collection With a Whole Galaxy Of Designs

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Outdoor accessories brand Igloo has dropped a new Star Wars collection, so you can bring the space-faring fun (and some cold drinks) wherever you go this summer.

After a whole galaxy of recent collaborations, from Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, to their Grateful Dead-inspired portable coolers, the Star Wars x Igloo collection showcases iconic characters and original artwork, as well as throwbacks to the beloved Skywalker saga.

The line includes the Star Wars “Classic Storyboard” 14-quart cooler, a retro take on the Playmate design. The cooler features iconic X-wing starfighters, and the Rebel Alliance logo on the side of the tent-top lid. This special edition cooler, as well as other hydration items are in stock at IglooCoolers.com.

IGLOO

Buy: Star Wars Classic Storyboard Cooler at $49.99

The tent-top cooler measures 14.5 x 10.51 x 13.61 inches, and can fit 26 cans with room for snacks. It’s lightweight enough to take to your next comic convention or summer road trip, weighing less than four pounds. But while you’re traveling from Tatooine to Endor, if you need to fill up on extra drinks, the collection also includes 16 oz. stainless steel tumblers and 36 oz. growlers with designs inspired by the old Star Wars comic book series and movie promotional posters.

IGLOO

Buy: Star Wars Rebels Limited-Edition Cooler at $39.99

Speaking of con season—the collection also includes a Star Wars Rebels cooler, which is inspired by the the Rebel Alliance from The Empire Strikes Back. The 7-quart cooler is a limited-edition Comic Con Exclusive, and features vintage-inspired graphics depicting the saga’s loyal allies (C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca) and heroes (Leia, Lando, Han Solo).

In addition to coolers and reusable bottles, the Igloo Star Wars collection also includes a “Daypack” backpack, with an insulated cooler compartment to keep your drinks and snacks chilled throughout every galactic mission. The interior can fit 28 cans (enough for your entire crew), with a liner that’s leakproof and easy to clean up. Loaded with zippered pockets and compartments, it’s a great day bag for the beach too, with enough room for your utensils, smartphone, wallet, water bottle, and more.

IGLOO

Buy: Star Wars Cosmic Comic Daypack Backpack at $59.99

The cooler backpack is available in Cosmic Comic print featuring fan-favorite Star Wars comic strips (pictured above) or in an R2D2 design (if you want to align with the light side, $59.99). You’ll also be able to find a smaller, insulated lunch pail in the same Cosmic Comic print (with enough room for 16 cans, available for $29.99), as well as several Mandalorian graphic coolers, enough to join the already massive legion of “The Child” (aka Baby Yoda) merch.

Whether you fight with the Rebel Alliance, or stand with the Empire, you can gear up for your next galactic adventure with this officially-licensed collaboration between Star Wars and Igloo. The limited-edition line is selling out fast, so you might have to use the Force to secure these coolers, bags, and bottles. See the full collection here.