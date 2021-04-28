Igloo’s Grateful Dead Cooler Collaboration Just Got Restocked for Summer

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hot off a new collection inspired by the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, cooler and outdoor accessories brand Igloo has their Grateful Dead collaboration back in stock, just in time for summer.

The Grateful Dead x Igloo collection includes the Grateful Dead “Steal Your Face” cooler, which is a Dead-inspired take on the iconic Playmate portable cooler. The cooler features the famous lightning bolt and skull from the Dead’s 1976 double live album, Steal Your Face. Copies of the super rare album are available on Amazon or on eBay, but the cooler is in stock on IglooCoolers.com.

The tent-top cooler measures 14.5 x 10.51 x 13.61 inches and has enough room for up to 26 cans of soda or beer. Weighing less than four pounds, it’s light enough to take with you to your next park hang, beach day, camping getaway or tailgate. It’s a great cooler for outdoor music festivals too.

The collection also includes a Grateful Dead Dancing Bears cooler, which is inspired by the band’s iconic colorful bears artwork. The 14-quart cooler also features a familiar tie-die print across the top, and running down the sides of the handle.

In addition to coolers, the Igloo Grateful Dead collection also includes a “Daytripper” backpack, that has an insulated cooler compartment to keep drinks and snacks chilled. A built-in bottle opener is a nice touch for drinks (this bag holds 18 cans and about a dozen bottles), and everything is designed with a leak-proof and waterproof material. The backpack-style design makes this a great everyday bag or travel bag too, with tons of room for your laptop, chargers, blanket, books and more.

The cooler backpack is available in the dancing bears tie-dye print (pictured above) or the skull and lightning bolt design (with a black material, $64.99).

The rest of the collection includes two smaller 7-quart Bertha coolers (enough room for nine cans, also available for $39.99 on Amazon) and two Grateful Dead tumblers, great for keeping your water or beer chilled at your next concert, camping trip or hike.

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between Grateful Dead and Igloo. The limited-edition pieces are expected to move quickly once again. See the full collection here.