Igloo Launches The Beatles Yellow Submarine-Inspired Collection of Coolers

The special-edition coolers feature psychedelic designs inspired by The Beatles landmark animated 1968 film and album

Igloo The Beatles Yellow Submarine Collection

Igloo

All aboard! Igloo is launching a brand-new collection of coolers inspired by The Beatles Yellow Submarine, both the legendary group’s landmark 1968 animated film, and subsequent soundtrack of the same name.

This special-edition The Beatles Yellow Submarine Playmate Collection is designed with the iconic colors and artwork from the film, and is full of “peace, love, music, Blue Meanies, and, hopefully soon, cold drinks,” Igloo says on its site. Beatles fans will be able to take their favorite Yellow Submarines scenes with them by land or by sea, with all three coolers available now on Igloo’s website.

Igloo The Beatles Yellow Submarine Cooler

Igloo

Igloo x The Beatles Yellow Submarine… at $39.99

The vibrant 7-quart coolers reference classic scenes from the animated movie, so there’s something for everyone. Only into the movie for the killer soundtrack?  The “All You Need Is Love” Little Playmate is inspired by The Beatles’ hit song. Can’t get enough of those music-hating creatures that only take “no” for an answer? Say “yes” to the Blue Meanies Little Playmate featuring the nefarious, yet lovable, antagonists. Want to feel like you’re drinking alongside John, Paul, George and Ringo? Go for the timeless Yellow Submarine Little Playmate, modeled after the Fab Four’s bright, beloved underwater vessel.

Igloo The Beatles Blue Meanies Cooler

Igloo

All three of The Beatles Yellow Submarine Little Playmate coolers can hold nine, 12-ounce cans. On their own, the coolers weigh 2 lbs each—light enough to sail the seven seas with. The eco-friendly “THERMECOOL” insulation will also keep your food and drinks cold for as long as it takes to reach Pepperland. Igloo’s tent-top design is easy to use and carry, swiveling open on either side so you can grab a cold one and get back to spreading peace and love.

You don’t have to be a member of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to feel like you’re drinking in style with this nostalgic collection. The coolers go for $39.99 each, and are currently available on Igloo.com.

