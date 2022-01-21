Iann Dior Tapped as Face (and Soundtrack) of MCM’s Latest Fashion Collection

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Breakout rapper Iann Dior is proving to be a force in fashion as well as hip-hop: This week, the multi-platinum artist was announced as the face of MCM’s 2022 Spring/Summer campaign.

Bursting with colors, pattern work and vintage silhouettes, MCM’s new collection delivers the kind of youthful flair we’re seeing on creatives like Dior and his contemporaries. The release includes standout pieces such as logo tote bags, colorful knitwear, luxe tracksuits and Nineties-esque bucket hats.

MCM

Buy: Iann Dior x MCM Collection at $80+

For Dior, who shot to fame as a feature on 24kGoldn’s 2020 hit single “Mood”, the timing is right for a collaboration with MCM “I’m really excited to finally collaborate with MCM on their new Spring/Summer 2022 launch since I’ve been a fan of the brand for as long as I can remember,” he says, in a press release. “This season gave me the perfect opportunity to align myself with the brand, product and vision – following their 45th anniversary.”

Accompanying the Spring/Summer drop is a collection of dreamlike visuals (shot in both real and virtual form) starring the 22-year-old rapper alongside models Pasha Harulia and Dongyeon. Inspired by the aesthetics of Superstudio, Memphis and MC Escher, these visuals “weave between moments of serenity in nature and the buzz of a city,” per MCM. Photos are by Reto Schmid, the campaign’s video is directed by artist Torso, and both are styled by Haley Wollens.

MCM

In addition to modeling for the campaign, Dior’s track “let you” features in the campaign video. “It’s incredible to not only be the face of the campaign but also to have the chance to lend my sound,” says the Puerto Rico-born, Texas-raised singer. “[The song] ‘let you’ felt like the perfect track to accompany this shoot since it’s anthemic and reflective but also builds on a brighter future, which is what connects most to this campaign,” he explains.

MCM shared the campaign video via Instagram, and Dior took the opportunity to tease his upcoming second studio album, titled on to better things, by commenting “OTBT in a few hours 👀🔥.” As of writing, the album is still unreleased, save for three singles: “V12 [feat. Lil Uzi Vert],” “thought it was” and “let you”. Listen to the singles here.

According to Dirk Schönberger, MCM’s Global Creative Officer, the brand’s campaign with Dior marks a new era for the German label: “MCM is constantly evolving, and this season’s collection with the accompanying campaign is a true representation of where MCM is headed. We’re going to be bold, and we’re going to be transformational – working with partners and ambassadors that best represent our future.”

From dresses and bags to footwear and athleisure, there’s something for everyone in MCM’s new release with Dior. Head to mcmworldwide.com to shop the full collection now.