You Don’t Have to Be an Athlete To Train Like One With This Rowing Machine Made for Everyone

Rowing doesn't have to be intimidating, boring or impossible for longer than 5 minutes — this sleek indoor rower makes it easier and more accessible than ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of rowing, you probably imagine people in the gym warming up for a few measly minutes, or a crew team waking up at ungodly hours in the morning to tear through the freezing open water. But what if you could enjoy, say, a sunset row down Indian Creek in Miami, all while getting a good workout from the comfort of your own home?

We like Hydrow since it’s a connected indoor rowing machine where you can stream live and on-demand workouts from home, but you don’t need be a hardcore athlete to use it. In fact, with Hydrow’s machine we found that rowing wasn’t intimidating, boring or impossible for longer than 5 minutes.

Why should this exercise machine deserve a spot in your home gym? Bottom line: the Hydrow Wave gives you a fun, immersive in-water rowing experience otherwise only possible in a boat, but at an even more affordable price point. It’s not a bulky machine, either — a sleek new design makes it easy to fit into almost any space.

Whether you’re new to rowing but want to save a few bucks, or an experienced rower with space constraints, here’s why Hydrow is one of the most versatile pieces of fitness equipment to work out from home.

Editor’s Note: You can score the Hydrow Wave for $200 off through October 3, 2022, plus get shipping included for your rowing machine ($99 value). Shop the Hydrow Wave here.

What Exactly Is the Hydrow Wave?

The Hydrow Wave was designed by rowers, but it’s really made for everyone. With Hydrow, rowing can actually be enjoyable and entertaining — there’s workouts for all levels and goals including an entry-level Learn to Row program that makes world class rowing knowledge as accessible as getting your own personal trainer.

But why a rowing machine when you only have so much space for workout equipment? Well, we recommend rowing because, unlike other fitness gear like dumbbells and booty bands, using a rowing machine delivers a full-body workout that targets your core, legs, back and even your glutes all at the same time.

You might be thinking — exercise is mostly the same as long as your body’s moving, right? But indoor rowers like the Hydrow and Hydrow Wave are more efficient when you use them every day, and are great time-savers if you want to maximize your workout without leaving your home. It’s both a low-impact form of cardio, and also a super powerful way to engage “86% of major muscle groups,” according to Hydrow. That’s twice the amount you engage from cycling or running alone.

Hydrow

Buy The Hydrow Wave $1,695

With the Hydrow Wave, you’ll also get the benefit of real-life personal training, and thousands of fun, immersive workouts that you’ll actually want to do. The Hydrow Wave deserves to become your new go-to fitness machine, but there’s a few more key reasons why.

It Can Fit Into Tight Spaces (And Turn Your Spare Room Into a Bonafide Home Gym)

You don’t have to clear out your entire garage, or try to decide whether you need a couch or a fitness machine. If you have just a bit of space to stretch out on the floor, you’ll have enough space for the Hydrow Wave. Hydrow made sure its latest machine was 30% smaller, and light enough to be stored away when you’re not rowing.

When fully-assembled, the Hydrow Wave measures 80 x 19 x 43 inches. But using the company’s vertical anchor, anyone can store the rower in an upright position against a wall using the wall mount and strap, and it only takes up a 27 x 30-inch space. Few other rowers (or home gym machines in general) can offer you that type of storage solution, and it frees up plenty of room for the rest of your living space.

Hydrow

Buy The Hydrow Wave $1,695

Packing it up after your workout is simple — with the Vertical Anchor, you can just fold the monitor forward into the rower, and tip the Hydrow Wave upright on its front legs, attaching it to the anchor when you want to stow it away. It’s lighter than other rowing machines, making it easy to move around small living spaces and store upright by yourself. Despite being so light, it’s also pretty sturdy and well-built, capable of supporting up to 375 pounds and a 36” inseam. It’s the perfect fitness solution for everything from a tight NYC studio apartment, to big family home.

Feel Like You’re Out On the Water (with Your Own Personal Trainer, too)

The Hydrow Wave delivers an experience most traditional workout machines can’t, thanks in part to a computer-controlled dynamic resistance that mimics the feel of actually being out on the water. It makes working out a fun experience by focusing on the rowing, and not being distracted by the machine mechanics itself.

Other rowers might rely on noisy chains, fans, or water tanks, but the Hydrow Wave features

electromagnetic braking, polyester webbing and a custom-designed spring and spring assemble — which means you get the smoothest, whisper-quiet performance possible. Plus its 16-inch HD touchscreen monitor display streams immersive rowing workouts live and on-demand from waterways around the world, like Miami, London, and Scotland.

Even if you’ve never rowed before, or used a rowing machine at the gym, you can sign up for one-on-one personal sessions with a coach to help make sure your form is correct, or answer any questions you might have as you get used to the Wave. These virtual sessions are live, so you’ll be getting that personal attention, even if you’re training from the comfort of home.

Hydrow

Buy The Hydrow Wave $1,695

Once you’re seated at the front of the Hydrow Wave rower and your feet are secured, your Hydrow can row you around the world in an instant. It’s not just the virtual view that brings you on a waterways tour, but the monitor’s built-in speakers that pump out audio in your direction. Even when you’re rowing your hardest, you’ll still be able to hear the instructor crystal-clear. You can connect your favorite workout earbuds via Bluetooth to the Wave, too.

Final Verdict: Is the Hydrow Wave Worth It?

The Wave gives you the same on-screen direction as the original Hydrow, but it’s compact, lighter and more ideal for small spaces.

You’ll still have access to 4,000+ different on-demand classes — including live rowing sessions taught by friendly, professional athletes if you’re new to rowing. Looking to supplement your workout routine? You can take Pilates classes, yoga and strength routines, too, all from the Hydrow platform.

The Hydrow Wave delivers the essential rowing experience at an even more affordable $1,695 cost than larger models. If the two biggest barriers preventing you from getting a machine for your home gym are space and cost, then Hydrow Wave is an all-in-one fitness solution.