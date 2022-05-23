RS Recommends: Here’s Why Hulu Is the Cord-Cutter’s Best Destination for Streaming Live TV

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Cutting your traditional cable package seems like a no-brainer at first. But then the Super Bowl happens. Then, the Grammys. And pretty soon, you want to watch the Oscars, baseball season, and the upcoming This Is Us finale without a cable service on hand.

The good news? You don’t need to break out the antenna. Streaming services like Hulu have caught on, and it’s now easier than ever to watch live TV and stream episodes of your favorite shows all in the same place thanks to the streaming service’s Hulu + Live TV plan.

Here’s why Hulu is every cord-cutter’s best streaming destination for live TV, and what to know about its plans and pricing.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV Cost?

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month, and gets you 80+ live TV channels, on-demand access to Hulu Originals and access to everything on Disney+ and ESPN+. You’re getting three major streaming services and live TV in one package. Purchased separately, everything would cost an extra $15 a month, so you’re saving $180 a year with the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

Even better: if you want to skip the ads while streaming Hulu series, you can upgrade to the top-tier ad-free Hulu + Live TV subscription for just $75.99 per month.

Does Hulu + Live TV Have a Free Trial?

While Hulu’s ad-supported and ad-free streaming packages come with 30-day free trials, the streamer doesn’t offer a free trial for Hulu + Live TV at this time.

If you want to test out Hulu free, you can use the link below to get a free trial to stream Hulu’s on-demand content (think movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials).

What Can You Watch on Hulu + Live TV?

Once you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch over 80 different channels, from NBC to CBS, just like you would with a typical cable setup. But there are a lot of other features we like about Hulu + Live TV too.

Hulu Originals and Live TV: Live TV is just part of what makes the bundle worth your subscription. Viewers can also access all of the original programming on Hulu, from new Originals like the Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends, to the week’s most buzzed-about shows like American Idol.

Unlimited DVR: An added bonus of Hulu + Live TV is that you can plan ahead and record the show when it airs. Earlier this year the streamer announced that Hulu + Live TV subscribers had unlimited DVR. That means that you could record episodes of your favorite TV ahead of time, and once you’re ready to stream, they’re sitting in your Hulu queue. It’s a more customizable streaming experience that takes watching live TV to the next level.

What to Watch on Hulu: Conversations With Friends, Candy and Kurt Warner’s American Underdog Story

Live Sports: Sports fans can watch select NFL, NHL, NCAA, and more games through Hulu + Live TV, thanks to its variety of channels like NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox. And because ESPN+ comes included, you’ll also get to watch your favorite teams and sporting events through the channel too. Fans can even customize their dashboard right in the Hulu app, whether they want to see which college football games are coming up, or which teams are playing that week.

Multi-Device Streaming: Hulu even lets you watch live games in the moment on up to two separate devices at the same time, so you’ll never miss a play. You can stream Hulu + Live TV on your phone, computer, tablet or on TV through the Hulu app.

Is There a Hulu + Live TV Bundle Deal?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard of Hulu’s bundle option, which includes the streamer’s base package with access to Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s one of the best deals in streaming for $13.99/month, but the only issue is that it doesn’t let you stream live TV.

To watch everything in Hulu’s streaming library and tune into sports, awards ceremonies, and more live events, Hulu + Live TV bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ is your best bet.

