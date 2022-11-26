Zepeda vs. Prograis Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tonight, the WBC world super lightweight belt will once again have an owner in either Jose Zepeda or Regis Prograis.

It’s a crucial fight for Prograis, as it’ll be his first title shot since losing the WBA light welterweight belt — and the first fight of his career — to Josh Taylor in 2019. But he faces a daunting challenge in Zepeda, a veteran out of California with 36 wins, two losses, and two no contests under his belt.

If you’re looking to catch the highly-anticipated boxing match tonight, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the fight, including how to watch Zepeda vs. Prograis online and where to order the PPV live stream.

How to Watch Zepeda vs. Prograis Online: Where to Buy PPV Live Stream

If you’re looking to stream Zepeda vs. Prograis online at home, head to FITE.tv. The sports streaming platform will be the best place to watch Zepeda vs. Prograis online, offering a pay-per-view live stream of the fight.

No subscription is necessary to watch Zepeda vs. Prograis online through FITE, but you will need to pay $59.99 to purchase the PPV live stream. Zepeda vs. Prograis is offered exclusively as a PPV, so there’s no (legal) way to watch Zepeda vs. Prograis for free online.

Once you purchase the Zepeda vs. Prograis PPV live stream on FITE, you’ll be able to live stream the fight on just about any device. You can live stream the match on your phone, laptop, tablet, TV streaming devices, or game consoles by downloading the FITE app and logging into your account (which is free to create).

When is Zepeda vs. Prograis? Date, Time, Location

Zepeda vs. Prograis is happening today, Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The main card is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, and the two headliners should start their ringwalks around 8:15 p.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET.

Zepeda vs. Prograis Tickets

If you're in the Carson area, you can still secure last-minute Zepeda vs. Prograis tickets at TicketCity.com.

Zepeda vs. Prograis Odds, Undercard

Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis’ careers have taken similar paths. The two fighters, both 33 years old, have amassed dozens of wins and very few losses. But faltered in 2019, with Prograis losing his belt and Zepeda suffering the second loss of his career. Since then, the boxers have been on respective winning streaks (five for Zepeda and three for Prograis).

However, Zepeda has never held a title, while Prograis was the WBA light welterweight champion for several months back in 2019. This, plus Prograis’ ability to end fights swiftly and decisively by TKO, makes him Vegas’ favorite with moneyline odds of -460 compared to Zepeda’s +320 (FanDuel).

Before Zepeda and Prograis take to the ring, there’s a large undercard to keep us entertained before the main event — including a light flyweight unification title fight between Yokasta Valle and Evelin Nazarena Bermudez. Here’s the full Zepeda vs. Prograis fight card:

Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis — Vacant WBC world super lightweight title

Yokasta Valle vs. Evelin Nazarena Bermudez — Women’s IBF and WBO world light flyweight titles

Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela — Lightweight

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu — Light middleweight

Bakhodir vs. Curtis Harper — Heavyweight

Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jerson Ortiz — Featherweight

Mario Ramos vs. Geronimo Nahuel Sacco — Welterweight

Austin Brooks vs. Jesus Roman — Super featherweight

Eric Priest vs. Luis Alberto Vera — Middleweight

Fernando Vargas vs. Alejandro Martinez — Light middleweight

Jacob Macalolooy vs Terrance Jarmon — Welterweight

Before the event, tonight, be sure to purchase the Zepeda vs. Prograis PPV live stream through FITE to watch every fight live online.

