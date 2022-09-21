How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Games, As Aaron Judge Chases Home Run Record

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is poised to make history this week as he chases Roger Maris’ elusive home run record.

Judge slammed home run number 60 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, putting him within one round trip shy of Maris’ record of 61 long-balls in a single season. That record was set back in 1961, and as stood as the Major League mark for 37 years.

Judge has a chance to make history Wednesday as the Yankees take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at home. Game time is 4:05pm ET. The game will be broadcast locally on the YES Network and you can also stream it online via MLB.tv.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Pirates Tonight

Those in the Tri-State area can watch the Yankees vs. Pirates game on TV through YES (the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network). If you don’t have cable, you can get the YES Network through DIRECTV Stream. The streaming service costs $49.99/month, but DIRECTV offers a free trial here that you can use to watch the Yankees game online free.

Keep in mind that not all DIRECTV customers will be able to watch the YES Network outside of New York, so check the DIRECTV Stream site to see if your zip code gets you access to YES. Otherwise, consider using a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to change your IP address to a New York location.

Buy DIRECTV Stream Free Trial

You can also stream the Yankees vs. Pirates game online through MLB.tv. Amazon currently has MLB TV available through its Prime Channels lineup, with a 7-day free trial to test it out (note: the MLB offer is only available to Amazon Prime members).

Buy MLB TV Free Trial

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

If Judge doesn’t tie or break Maris’ home run record Wednesday night, he’ll have a chance to do it on the diamond for one of baseball’s greatest rivalries. The Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game homestand from Thursday to Sunday, and chances are high that Judge will break the home run record during that stretch.

Want to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox games on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox on TV

The Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox for four games this week and into the weekend. Each of the games will air on a different network. Here is the TV schedule if you want to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox on TV.

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Thursday September 22: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Friday, September 23: Streaming online on Apple TV+ (game is currently not scheduled to air on TV)

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Saturday, September 24: YES Network, MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Sunday, September 25: ESPN

How to Live Stream Yankees vs. Red Sox Online

If you don’t have cable or prefer to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox online, there are a couple ways to live stream the games this week.

Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox on fuboTV

fuboTV is your best bet for streaming the Yankees vs. Red Sox games online. The streaming service offers live TV channels from your computer, tablet, phone or smart TV. Sign-up for fuboTV here and use it to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox games on FOX and ESPN.

Use fubo’s 7-day free trial to watch the games online for free without having to pay for a subscription.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox on Apple TV+

As mentioned above, Friday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a free trial here that you can use to watch the game online.

Want to watch Friday’s Yankees game on TV? While it won’t air on conventional cable, you can sign up for the Apple TV+ trial, then stream the game on TV through the Apple TV+ app.

Buy Apple TV+ Free Trial

If you want to watch Saturday’s Yankees/Red Sox game online, your best bet is to sign-up for the DIRECTV “Choice” plan, which includes YES and MLB Network.

Use this free trial link to get DIRECTV for free and live stream the Yankees vs. Red Sox baseball game Saturday without paying for a subscription.

Will Aaron Judge Break Maris’ Record?

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Aaron Judge will break Roger Maris’ home run record. If the All-Star outfielder doesn’t do it this week versus the Red Sox, there’s still a week of baseball left in the 2022 MLB Season.

Only five players had hit 60 home runs in a single season in the history of the major leagues. With his 60th dinger Tuesday, Judge joined Babe Ruth, Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.