How to Watch WWE Online: Live Stream Wrestling on Peacock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With death-defying stunts, emotional storylines, and captivating characters, there’s a lot to love about World Wrestling Entertainment, a.k.a. WWE. The professional wrestling mega-brand reaches around a billion households every week (really) as fans tune in to see their heroes and their most-hated villains duke it out for glory.

Luckily, there’s plenty of WWE content to satiate every fan, with weekly events like Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, newer events like Crown Jewel, as well as massive annual events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Better still, it’s now easier than ever to watch WWE online through streaming platforms like Peacock.

If you’re new to WWE — or trying to figure out how to watch wrestling online in the cord-cutting era — read on: here’s everything you need to know about how to watch WWE online.

How to Watch WWE Online

If you’re wondering how to watch WWE online, Peacock is now the best place. Through the NBC streaming service, you’ll be able to watch WWE events online and on-demand — including weekly series and annual premium live events.

Peacock is available on Amazon Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, and similar streaming devices, to let you watch WWE on TV. You can also stream WWE on Peacock on your phone, computer or tablet.

How to Watch WWE Online on Peacock: Subscriptions, Pricing

Here’s what you need to know before watching WWE on Peacock, including how to sign up for Peacock Premium and how to watch WWE live online free.

1. Watch WWE on Peacock Free

Unlike most streaming platforms, Peacock has a free tier. This subscription lets you watch WWE online for free, including reruns of events and some past seasons of WWE series. However, you won’t be able to watch WWE live with a free Peacock subscription, and some past seasons are locked.

2. Watch WWE on Peacock Premium

The best way to watch WWE online is with a Peacock Premium subscription. The upgraded tier of Peacock costs $4.99 per month and lets you stream WWE premium live events (formerly pay-per-view events) including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Elimination Chamber at no additional cost. You also get tons of WWE on-demand content, including past seasons of popular series like Monday Night Raw, NXT, and Smackdown.

This is one of the best ways to stream WWE online as the big events alone used to cost more than $4.99 when they were on the PPV tier.

3. Watch WWE on Peacock Premium Plus

If you want to stream WWE online with no ads, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus. This version, which costs $9.99 per month, includes all the same content as Peacock Premium but removes ads on on-demand content. However, there may still be some ads during live events.

Your Peacock subscription lets you watch wrestling online and stream thousands of hours of content from popular movies and shows like The Office, Yellowstone and the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

How to Watch WWE Live Without Cable

Thanks to all the WWE shows and events on Peacock, you can now watch WWE live without cable. Peacock has weekly WWE live streams that you can watch from your phone, TV, laptop or tablet.

Just be sure to get either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch WWE live events on your streaming devices.

How to Watch WWE Online for Free

Looking to watch WWE online for free? You’ve got a few options.

If you just want to watch old WWE online for free, sign up for a free Peacock subscription. You’ll get on-demand episodes of shows including NXT, Smackdown and Raw.

Another way to watch WWE online free? Select Xfinity and Cox Internet plans now include Peacock Premium for free. Use the deal to stream WWE live online for free. See if your plan qualifies on Peacock’s website.

Where to Watch Old WWE

Because WWE is more like a TV series than live sports, many fans are wondering where to watch old WWE.

Again, the answer is Peacock, where you can watch old WWE episodes from all series to relive highlights or re-visit your favorite wrestlers. Most of these old WWE shows are only available with a Peacock Premium subscription, but some are also available with a free Peacock subscription.