How to Watch WrestleMania 37: Live Stream For Free on Peacock

WrestleMania 37, the biggest, most anticipated wrestling event of 2021 is almost here.

The event is taking place in front of a live audience (attendance is capped at 25% capacity and CDC guidelines are being followed) in Tampa, Florida. Tickets start at $35, and are available on Ticketmaster right now. You can also stream the entire event live on Peacock.

WrestleMania 37 features 14 matches, including a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and a Tag Team Showdown that pits Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny just started his wrestling career this January at a Royal Rumble match this past January. He hopped into the ring after The Miz smashed his DJ set following Bad Bunny’s performance of the track Booker T. The tag team match at WrestleMania 37 will be the musician’s highest profile wrestling match yet.

When Is WrestleMania 37?

WrestleMania 37 will take place over two days: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The first match begins at 8 p.m. ET each night, with a kickoff show starting at 7 p.m. ET. Each night will feature seven matches.

How to Stream WrestleMania 37 Live Online

You can stream WrestleMania 37 live on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform. Peacock and the WWE recently inked a deal that gives NBC the exclusive streaming rights for all of its matches. This includes pay-per-view events like WrestleMania 37.

A subscription to Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. There’s also an ad-free tier that costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The agreement between the WWE and NBC is significant because it also includes access to the WWE’s archive.

This means you can watch every previous WrestleMania in the lead up to this weekend’s event, or catch up on any matches you missed earlier this season. You’ll also be able to re-watch your favorite moments from WrestleMania 37 after the event is over.

How to Stream WrestleMania 37 Live Online For Free



Current Peacock Premium subscribers to watch WrestleMania 37 as part of their subscription, but there’s a way to watch it for free if you haven’t taken the plunge yet.

NBC offers a 7-day free trial for new Peacock subscribers. If you sign up right now, you’ll be able to watch WrestleMania 37 on all of your devices without spending a dime. You’ll also be able to stream thousands of TV show episodes and movies.

Where to Get WrestleMania 37 Merch

If you want to gear up before the main event, the WWE’s official store is the best place to get licensed merch. You can pre-order a WrestleMania 37 T-Shirt to commemorate this year’s big matchups, or get one that shows off your favorite wrestler. The store also offers art prints, posters, Funko Pop! Vinyls, and championship titles.

The WWE is currently offering a handful of deals, including up to 40% off on certain T-shirts, and discounts on select championship title belts. The store is also being refreshed with new items, including a WrestleMania 37 folding chair. If you can’t make it to the show this year, this gear (and a subscription to Peacock Premium) can help you feel like you are. Sign up for Peacock Premium to watch WrestleMania 37 here.