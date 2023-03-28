How to Watch Wrestlemania 39 Online: Livestream WWE Championship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wrestlemania is “going Hollywood” as the WWE’s most notorious descend on Inglewood, California for Wrestlemania 39.

This year’s Wrestlemania sees Triple H at the helm for the first time following Vince McMahon’s retirement in July. But, despite the leadership change, fans can still expect two nights stacked with the year’s biggest Wrestling matches, A-list celebrity appearances, surprises, and overall fanfare.

If you’re looking to watch Wrestlemania 39 online this weekend, read on. Below is our full guide on how to stream Wrestlemania online through Peacock, plus details on where to buy tickets to Wrestlemania 39.

Where to Watch Wrestlemania Online: Streaming Guide

If you want to watch Wrestlemania online in 2023, you’ll need to get a subscription to Peacock. The NBC streaming service is now the only place to watch Wrestlemania, as well as all other WWE events.

Peacock has two subscription tiers: Premium and Premium Plus (the service no longer has a free tier for new subscribers). Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually if you pay for a year upfront. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, removes ads from on-demand content, although there will still be ads on live events like Wrestlemania. This upgraded tier also lets you download on-demand content to watch when you’re offline (say, on a flight without WiFi).

Whichever Peacock subscription tier you chose, you’ll be able to stream Wrestlemania online using your phone, streaming device, gaming console, smart TV, or laptop. Plus, if you keep your Peacock subscription, you’ll be able to watch all other WWE content live online through your account.

When is Wrestlemania 2023? Date, Start Time, Location

Wrestlemania 39 is happening this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is scheduled to kick off both nights at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How to Buy Tickets to Wrestlemania

What’s better than streaming Wrestlemania online? Seeing all the action in person, of course.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area on April 1 or 2 (or both), be sure to pick up tickets to Wrestlemania 39 through VividSeats.com. As of writing, Saturday passes to Wrestlemania are starting at $40, Sunday tickets are starting at $65, and two-day passes are starting at $181.

Wrestlemania 2023 Matches List

There are plenty of exciting matches on the docket for Wrestlemania 39, headlined by a massive main event featuring Royal Rumble-winner Cody Rhodes against undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

But the main event isn’t the only thing worth looking forward to at this year’s Wrestlemania. We’ll also get a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. We’ll also get appearances from huge names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Ronda Rousey.

Needless to say, it’s bound to be a great weekend for WWE fans. Here’s the full Wrestlemania 39 matches list:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio