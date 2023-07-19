Women’s World Cup Livestream: How to Watch the FIFA Soccer Tournament Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Our favorite way to watch the Women’s World Cup online is with a VPN, which lets you access free Women’s World Cup livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX. If you don’t want to use a VPN, get a free trial to DirecTV Stream to watch U.S. livestreams of the Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is almost here, kicking off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (ET).

It’s shaping up to be another good one for U.S. fans: The United States Women’s National Team — who won the last two titles in 2015 and 2019 — are the favorite to win once again this year. England, Spain, Germany, and France are other top contenders.

Just like the 2022 Men’s World Cup, the 2023 Women’s World Cup is all but guaranteed to deliver some very exciting soccer matches. If you’re looking to tune in from the U.S., read on for our complete guide on how to stream the Women’s World Cup online without cable.

Watch the Women’s World Cup for Free With a VPN

Already have a streaming-enabled VPN? You’ll be able to watch the Women’s World Cup for free by tuning into the U.K.’s free livestreams on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

If you don’t have a VPN (virtual private network), we recommend signing up for one to stream the Women’s World Cup for free. These services let you access content that’s normally geo-restricted (only available in certain regions), such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX’s free Women’s World Cup livestreams, which are normally only available to viewers physically located in the U.K.

We recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you’re looking to stream the Women’s World Cup with a VPN. Both VPNs are fast, reliable, secure, and relatively affordable at $13 a month. Both also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve added a VPN to your browser, set your location to the U.K. and sign up for a free account on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX to enjoy free Women’s World Cup livestreams all tournament long.

How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Online (U.S. Livestreams)

If you don’t want to sign up for a VPN, there are still plenty of streaming services that you can use to watch the U.S. livestreams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The tournament is being broadcast in the U.S. on FOX and FS1, so you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries both channels.

Below are some of our favorite streaming services with FOX and FS1, including a couple with free trials that you can use to get free Women’s World Cup livestreams for a few days.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Also Consider: fuboTV

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream the Women’s World Cup on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream’s Choice package gets you a total of over 105 channels, including FOX and FS1 for Women’s World Cup livestreams, and subscriptions start with a five-day free trial. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record Women’s World Cup matches shown at odd hours. When the free trial ends, DirecTV Stream Choice costs $89.99 a month for three months, and then $99.99 a month after that. Related

2. Stream the Women’s World Cup on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service for watching the Women’s World Cup is fuboTV, whose Pro plan starts with a seven-day free trial and gets you access to both FOX and FS1. The Pro plan also gets you 1000 hours of cloud DVR for recording matches. After the free trial, you’ll need to pay $74.99 a month to keep the service.

3. Stream the Women’s World Cup on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service’s Blue package costs just $45 a month ($30 for your first month) and comes with 42 channels — including FOX and FS1 to watch the Women’s World Cup. You also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

When is the Women’s World Cup? 2023 Schedule

Here’s a full schedule for the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage matches, including broadcast information (times in ET).

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada — 10:30 p.m. on FOX

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland — 1 a.m. on FS1

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam — 9 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D: England vs. Haiti — 5:30 a.m. on FOX

Group D: Denmark vs. China — 8 a.m. on FOX

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa — 1 a.m. on FS1

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group F: France vs. Jamaica — 6 a.m. on FOX

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina — 2 a.m. on FS1

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco — 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama — 7 a.m. on FS1

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea — 10 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines — 1:30 a.m. on FS1

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway — 4 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica — 1 a.m. on FS1

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia — 3:30 a.m, on FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland — 8 a.m. on FS1

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands — 9 p.m. on FOX

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark — 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Group D: China vs. Haiti — 7 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group F: France vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica — 8:30 a.m. on FOX

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 12:30 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia — 5:30 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1