Women’s World Cup Livestream: How to Watch the FIFA Soccer Tournament Online for Free
Quick Answer: Our favorite way to watch the Women’s World Cup online is with a VPN, which lets you access free Women’s World Cup livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX. If you don’t want to use a VPN, get a free trial to DirecTV Stream to watch U.S. livestreams of the Women’s World Cup.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is almost here, kicking off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (ET).
It’s shaping up to be another good one for U.S. fans: The United States Women’s National Team — who won the last two titles in 2015 and 2019 — are the favorite to win once again this year. England, Spain, Germany, and France are other top contenders.
Just like the 2022 Men’s World Cup, the 2023 Women’s World Cup is all but guaranteed to deliver some very exciting soccer matches. If you’re looking to tune in from the U.S., read on for our complete guide on how to stream the Women’s World Cup online without cable.
Watch the Women’s World Cup for Free With a VPN
Already have a streaming-enabled VPN? You’ll be able to watch the Women’s World Cup for free by tuning into the U.K.’s free livestreams on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
If you don’t have a VPN (virtual private network), we recommend signing up for one to stream the Women’s World Cup for free. These services let you access content that’s normally geo-restricted (only available in certain regions), such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX’s free Women’s World Cup livestreams, which are normally only available to viewers physically located in the U.K.
Buy ExpressVPN $12.95
We recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you’re looking to stream the Women’s World Cup with a VPN. Both VPNs are fast, reliable, secure, and relatively affordable at $13 a month. Both also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Once you’ve added a VPN to your browser, set your location to the U.K. and sign up for a free account on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX to enjoy free Women’s World Cup livestreams all tournament long.
How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Online (U.S. Livestreams)
If you don’t want to sign up for a VPN, there are still plenty of streaming services that you can use to watch the U.S. livestreams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The tournament is being broadcast in the U.S. on FOX and FS1, so you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries both channels.
Below are some of our favorite streaming services with FOX and FS1, including a couple with free trials that you can use to get free Women’s World Cup livestreams for a few days.
Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream
Also Consider: fuboTV
Most Affordable: Sling
1. Stream the Women’s World Cup on DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream’s Choice package gets you a total of over 105 channels, including FOX and FS1 for Women’s World Cup livestreams, and subscriptions start with a five-day free trial. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record Women’s World Cup matches shown at odd hours. When the free trial ends, DirecTV Stream Choice costs $89.99 a month for three months, and then $99.99 a month after that.
2. Stream the Women’s World Cup on fuboTV
Another good live TV streaming service for watching the Women’s World Cup is fuboTV, whose Pro plan starts with a seven-day free trial and gets you access to both FOX and FS1. The Pro plan also gets you 1000 hours of cloud DVR for recording matches. After the free trial, you’ll need to pay $74.99 a month to keep the service.
3. Stream the Women’s World Cup on Sling
If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service’s Blue package costs just $45 a month ($30 for your first month) and comes with 42 channels — including FOX and FS1 to watch the Women’s World Cup. You also get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.
When is the Women’s World Cup? 2023 Schedule
Here’s a full schedule for the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage matches, including broadcast information (times in ET).
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada — 10:30 p.m. on FOX
Friday, July 21
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland — 1 a.m. on FS1
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam — 9 p.m. on FOX
Saturday, July 22
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group D: England vs. Haiti — 5:30 a.m. on FOX
Group D: Denmark vs. China — 8 a.m. on FOX
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa — 1 a.m. on FS1
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group F: France vs. Jamaica — 6 a.m. on FOX
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina — 2 a.m. on FS1
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco — 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama — 7 a.m. on FS1
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea — 10 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines — 1:30 a.m. on FS1
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway — 4 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica — 1 a.m. on FS1
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia — 3:30 a.m, on FS1
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland — 8 a.m. on FS1
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands — 9 p.m. on FOX
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa — 8 p.m. on FS1
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark — 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Group D: China vs. Haiti — 7 a.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group F: France vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica — 8:30 a.m. on FOX
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 12:30 a.m. on FOX
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia — 5:30 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1