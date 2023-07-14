WNBA All-Star Game Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s All-Star Game Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

While the NBA Summer League nears its end, the WNBA’s best players are also descending on Las Vegas this weekend for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

Aces’ forward A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart are back as team captains for the second year in a row (also both players’ fifth WNBA All-Star appearance). Wilson nabbed teammate Chelsea Gray as her first pick, while Stewart selected Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner. This will be Griner’s eighth All-Star selection, including last year when she was named honorary All-Star amid detainment in Russia.

Looking to stream the WNBA All-Star Game online? Read on. Below is a complete guide on how to watch the WNBA All-Star Game online without cable.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the WNBA All-Star Game online is DirecTV Stream’s Choice package — use the service’s five-day free trial to stream the game for free.

How to Watch WNBA All-Star Game Online Without Cable

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is airing on ABC, but cord-cutters can still watch the game online without cable using a live TV streaming service. Below are some of our favorite live TV streaming services that carry ABC to watch Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Also Consider: fuboTV

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream WNBA All-Star Game on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite way to watch the WNBA All-Star Game online is with DirecTV Stream, which carries ABC in its Choice package along with over 100 other channels. Subscriptions to DirecTV Stream start with a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the All-Star Game for free — after that, you’ll need to pay $99.99 a month to keep the Choice package subscription. Editor’s picks

2. Stream WNBA All-Star Game on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great streaming service that you can use to watch the WNBA All-Star Game online. You’ll only need fuboTV’s most affordable package, the Pro plan, to get ABC livestreams of the game. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to start.

3. Stream WNBA All-Star Game on Sling

If you’re planning on keeping your subscription to a live TV streaming service after the All-Star Game, consider Sling Blue. At $45 a month ($30 for your first month), Sling Blue costs significantly less than the above options, but doesn’t come with a free trial. Besides ABC, Sling Blue gets you access to 41 other channels like FOX, NBC, and TBS.

Stream WNBA All-Star Game Online for Free

Want to get a free livestream of the WNBA All-Star Game? Take advantage of a free trial from DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts for five days and fuboTV’s lasts for seven, so either will be more than enough to watch the All-Star Game for free. Just be sure to cancel your trial before payment kicks in.

When is the WNBA All-Star Game? 2023 Date, Time

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is happening this Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. Related

2023 WNBA All-Star Game Roster

Each team in the WNBA All-Star Game gets five starters and six reserve players. Here are the full team rosters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game:

Team Wilson

Starters

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (captain)

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Reserves

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun

Rhyne Howard*, Atlanta Dream

*replaced injured Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (captain)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky