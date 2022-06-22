2022 Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Tennis Tournament Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wimbledon — the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world — is about to start, serving up grass-court excitement between tennis’ most elite players.

Looking to catch the action live from London? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the famed tournament, including where to watch Wimbledon on TV, how to stream Wimbledon online in 2022, and even a few hacks to watch Wimbledon for free online.

When is Wimbledon? 2022 Dates

Wimbledon 2022 is starting on June 27 and running through July 10. The 2022 Wimbledon finals will happen on July 9 and 10.

How to Watch Wimbledon on TV

If you plan on watching Wimbledon on live TV in the U.S., tune into ESPN. Some live coverage and select replays will also be available on ABC.

Be aware that Wimbledon games start as early as 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, so be sure to set your DVR (or your alarm).

How to Watch Wimbledon Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. Below are a few ways to live stream Wimbledon online in 2022. All these options will let you watch Wimbledon live on streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV, as well as smart TVs, phones, and tablets.

1. Stream Wimbledon on Sling

The best way to watch Wimbledon online is by getting a live TV streaming service. Sling is one of our favorites, offering 31 live TV channels for a very reasonable price of $35 a month (plus $10 off your first month). ESPN is included in the cheapest package, Sling Orange, letting you watch Wimbledon live online throughout the whole tournament. Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR space, so you can record Wimbledon games to watch at a more reasonable hour.

Buy: Sling Subscription at $25

2. Stream Wimbledon on DirecTV Stream

If you want more live TV channels, including ESPN to stream Wimbledon online, check out DirecTV Stream. It’s essentially a DirecTV cable subscription turned into a streaming service, delivering access to over 140 live TV channels. You also get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record any Wimbledon matches that happen too early in the morning.

DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month for the Starter Package (which includes ESPN), but right now they’re offering $15 off your first two months. Plus, DirecTV Stream begins with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Wimbledon on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. With ESPN in its channel lineup, it’s an easy way to watch Wimbledon online without cable. Besides ESPN, fuboTV gets you over 200 channels, and the service costs $69.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fubo also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning Wimbledon games.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

How to Stream Wimbledon Free Online

If you want to stream Wimbledon online for free, you’re in luck: Using the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, you can watch free Wimbledon live streams for 12 days. This will let you stream Wimbledon for free for almost the entire tournament (it’s 14 days long in total), making it a good way to watch tennis without paying.

Check out DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, and go to fubo.tv for their seven-day free trial.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

Wimbledon 2022: Player Rankings, Predictions

As always, the 2022 Wimbledon tournament is drawing the best tennis players in the world.

One welcome surprise is the return of Serena Williams. The seven-time Wimbledon champion hasn’t played a competitive singles match in a year due to a torn hamstring at last year’s Wimbledon. Her ranking has dropped to No. 1,204, but, should she win this year’s tournament, it would be her 24th Grand Slam title.

The No. 1 women’s seed belongs to Iga Swiatek after she won the French Open earlier this month. Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur, and Paula Badosa currently fall behind Swiatek in the rankings.

In the men’s division, Novak Djokovic holds the No. 1 seed, followed by this year’s men’s French Open champion, Rafael Nadal. Other competitors with a decent shot at the trophy include Matteo Berrettini, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger Aliassime

Notable absences include Russian players Daniil Medvedev (men’s world No. 1) and Aryna Sabalenka (women’s world No. 6). Wimbledon announced in April that no Russian players would be allowed to compete in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.