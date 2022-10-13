Wilder vs. Helenius Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two veteran fighters are set to clash this weekend as Robert Helenius takes on the former WBC titlist and heavyweight legend Deontay Wilder.

Both fighters enter the ring with a story: “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder was unlikely to fight after his second loss to Tyson Fury in October 2021, and “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius is coming off two upset victories over Adam Kownacki.

Related: How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 Online

In other words, even though there are no titles on the line, boxing fans are all looking forward to Wilder vs. Helenius. If you’re one such fan looking catch an exciting fight, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the heavyweight bout, including where to watch Wilder vs. Helenius online.

Note: There are two other big fights this weekend, with Kambosos vs. Haney 2 and Shields vs. Marshall both happening on Saturday before Wilder vs. Helenius.

Wilder vs. Helenius Date, Time, Location & Tickets

Wilder vs. Helenius will be happening on Saturday, October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with Wilder and Helenius’ ringwalks expected to take place around 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

If you’re anywhere near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, we highly recommend getting tickets to see these fighters live. Head to VividSeats.com to get tickets, where prices are starting at $100, as of writing.

Buy Wilder vs. Helenius Tickets $100+

How to Watch Wilder vs. Helenius on TV

For any boxing fans planning to watch Wilder vs. Helenius on TV, you’ll need to order the fight’s pay-per-view stream through Fox Sports, which costs $74.99.

Luckily, if you don’t have cable, you can still watch Wilder vs. Helenius online through FITE. See details below.

How to Watch Wilder vs. Helenius Online

To watch Wilder vs. Helenius online without cable or satellite, head to FITE.tv. The combat sports site is offering fans a Wilder vs. Helenius PPV live stream online, so you can watch the fight on any device without cable. Go to FITE.tv to secure your PPV live stream for $74.99 (the same price as Fox).

Buy Wilder vs. Helenius PPV Stream $74.99

Once you buy the Wilder vs. Helenius PPV live stream, you can watch the fight on any device by logging into your FITE account (it’s free to start an account). The FITE app is available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and gaming consoles, so there shouldn’t be an issue watching the Wilder vs. Helenius PPV live stream on your TV at home.

Besides letting you live stream Wilder vs. Helenius online, your PPV purchase with FITE will include the three other fights on the Wilder vs. Helenius card, and unlimited replays of the fights afterward.

How to Watch Wilder vs. Helenius Free Online

Because Saturday’s fight is exclusively available as a PPV, there’s no (legal) way to live stream Wilder vs. Helenius online for free. As mentioned, your FITE PPV purchase does let you enjoy unlimited replays for free once the live stream has ended, but you’ll still need to purchase the Wilder vs. Helenius PPV live stream through FITE to watch the event live.

Buy Wilder vs. Helenius PPV Stream $74.99

Wilder vs. Helenius Fight Card, Odds, Prediction

Since going pro at 23, Deontay Wilder has built a storied career. “The Bronze Bomber” has a record of 42-2-1 with an astounding 41 knockouts. The Alabama boxer has held the WBC heavyweight title for five years (from 2015 to 2020) in ten defense bouts. He also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Given his bigger and slightly better record, Oddsmakers have Wilder to win Saturday’s fight with odds of -850. Helenius enters the ring with underdog odds of +510.

Besides the main event between Wilder and Helenius, your PPV purchase will also include Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, and Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Head to FITE.tv now to purchase the Wilder vs. Helenius PPV live stream before Saturday’s fight.

Buy Wilder vs. Helenius PPV Stream $74.99