World Baseball Classic Final Livestream: How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan Online

It’s time to crown a champion of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Team USA and Japan are the last remaining teams, with Team USA looking to clinch their second consecutive title after winning in 2017. The only other team to win back-to-back WBC championships? Japan. Needless to say, it’s likely to be a tough WBC final for both powerhouse squadrons.

If you’re looking to watch the WBC final online, read on. Below is a full guide on where to stream Team USA vs. Japan online today, plus details on the game’s start time and betting odds.

How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan WBC Final Online

The WBC final will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), so tune in there if you’re watching on cable or satellite TV.

If you’ve cut the cord, you still have plenty of good options to stream the WBC final online. Here are some of our favorite live TV streaming services to use for today’s game — all of which can be accessed on smart TVs, streaming sticks like Roku, laptops, tablets, and phones.

1. Stream WBC Final on DirecTV Stream

The best streaming service for today’s WBC final (and any other baseball games, for that matter) is DirecTV Stream. With FS1 in its most affordable plan, the Entertainment package, you’ll be able to watch the WBC final online without cable. Plus, the Entertainment package comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage and lets you stream on an unlimited number of devices at once. This package starts with a five-day free trial and costs $74.99 a month after that.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream WBC Final on Sling

Sling also gets you access to a Team USA vs. Japan livestream via the Sling Blue package, which comes with FS1 in its 42-channel lineup. Sling Blue normally costs $45 a month, but right now Sling is running a deal that gets you 50% off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $22.50.

Buy Sling Blue $22.50

3. Stream WBC Final on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch the WBC final online is fuboTV. The streamer’s basic Pro plan delivers livestreams of 151 TV channels, including FS1 to watch the WBC final. fuboTV subscriptions all start with a seven-day free trial, and the Pro plan costs $74.99 after the trial period ends.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch Team USA vs. Japan WBC Final for Free Online

Want to watch the WBC final for free? You're in luck: both of the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream will let you watch Team USA vs. Japan for free. Sign up for DirecTV Stream's five-day free trial here, or check out fuboTV's seven-day free trial here. You'll get several more days of free live TV streaming, but just be sure to cancel before the trial is over to avoid paying.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is the WBC Final? 2023 Date, Time

The 2023 WBC final is taking place today, Tuesday, March 21 at loanDepot park in Miami. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Team USA vs. Japan Odds, Prediction

Oddsmakers are predicting a very close game between Team USA and Japan. As of writing, Vegas is showing a mere 1.5-point spread. Team USA are the slight favorite with moneyline odds of -142 against Japan’s +116.

Team USA are the defending WBC champions since winning the competition back in 2017, and they’ve been playing like champs. Most recently, they dominated Cuba in the semifinals with a 14-2 win over the formidable team.

But Japan, supported by two-way Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, are arguably the best WBC team to date. In five games, Japan have squashed all competition, racking up 47 points against their opponents’ 11.

Be sure to grab one of the above streaming services to watch Team USA vs. Japan live.