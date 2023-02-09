WM Phoenix Open Live Stream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Live Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Waste Management Phoneix Open was already the most-attended event in golf, but this year the tournament will be even bigger than before — much bigger.

For one, the WM Open is now the first full-field designated event on the PGA Tour. And the purse reflects this change at more than double what it was last year, up to $20 million from $8.2 million, with this year’s first-place winner taking home $3.6 million (for comparison, the four Major Golf Tournaments have a purse of $15 million and a first-place prize of $2.7 million this year). But this year’s Waste Management Open is also poised to shatter its own attendance record thanks to the other big event happening in Phoenix this weekend: Super Bowl LVII.

If you’re looking to watch the Waste Management Open online this year, read on. Below is a full guide on how to stream the Phoenix Open without cable, plus details on the tournament’s schedule and players.

How to Watch the Waste Management Open Online: Streaming Guide

TV coverage for the Phoenix Open will be split between the Golf Channel and CBS. However, if you don’t have a cable or satellite package, there are still a few easy ways to watch the Waste Management Open online. Here are some of the best — all of which let you watch the tournament on streaming devices like Roku or Firestick, smart TVs, laptops, phones, and tablets.

1. Stream the Waste Management Open on ESPN+

One of the best ways to watch the Waste Management Open online is through ESPN+, which will have simulcasts of the whole tournament for subscribers. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 a year if you pay annually. Alternatively, you can pick up the Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month to get ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, which saves about $13 a month compared to paying for each separately.

2. Stream the Waste Management Open on Peacock

Peacock will also have simulcasts of this weekend’s golf tournament, making it an easy way to live stream the Phoenix Open online without cable. To watch live events like the WM Open on Peacock, you’ll need to get the streamer’s Premium Plus plan, which costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year. This subscription tier also removes ads when watching anything in Peacock’s large library of on-demand content.

3. Stream the Waste Management Open on fuboTV

Instead of paying for one of the above streaming services, you can also watch the Waste Management Open by getting a free trial to a live TV streaming service like fuboTV. The popular streamer gets you access to up to 200+ live TV channels — including the Golf Channel and CBS for Phoenix Open livestreams — and subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial. After that, you’ll have to pay $69.99 a month to keep service.

How to Watch the Waste Management Open for Free Online

Thanks to fuboTV’s seven-day free trial, mentioned above, it’s very easy to watch the Waste Management Open for free online (legally). Just sign up for fuboTV’s free trial and you’ll be able to access free livestreams of the Phoenix Open via the Golf Channel and CBS. Better yet, this free trial will also let you watch the Super Bowl for free on Sunday.

When is the Waste Management Open? 2023 Schedule

The Phoenix Open starts on Thursday, Feb. 9, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s a breakdown of the Waste Management Open schedule for 2023, including where to watch each part of the tournament.

Thursday, February 9

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock

Friday, February 10

3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock

Saturday, February 11

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, ESPN+, Peacock

Sunday, February 12

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on CBS, ESPN+, Peacock

Waste Management Open Players, Odds

This year’s Phoenix Open will see 22 of the world’s top 25 players, with No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm and No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy pegged as the favorites to win the tournament. Rahm already has two wins under his belt this year — the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the American Express this year — while Mcllroy is coming off a recent win at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Right behind Rahm and Mcllroy is World No. 2 and defending Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler. Last year, Scheffler’s win in Scottsdale set off a winning streak that made him World No. 1. Other top contenders at the Phoenix Open include Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Sahith Theegala, who all made it to the tournament’s final round last year.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch the Waste Management Open online this weekend.