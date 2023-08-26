Usyk vs. Dubois Livestream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream Usyk vs. Dubois online with a subscription to ESPN+. Sign up here.

After back-to-back victories over Anthony Joshua, the undefeated Oleksandr Usyk is stepping back into the ring this Saturday. Across from Usyk will be the WBA mandatory challenger, regular champion Daniel Dubois, a 25-year-old Brit with 19 wins, one loss, and 18 KOs.

Even if it’s not the Usyk vs. Fury fight that fans are clamoring for, this weekend’s fight is still well worth watching: Either we’ll get to see Usyk put on a clinic, or we’ll see a massive upset win from “Dynamite” Dubois.

If you’re looking to livestream Usyk vs. Dubois, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to watch the fight online, plus key details about Usyk vs. Dubois including the event’s start time, odds, and fight card.

How to Watch Usyk vs. Dubois Online

In the U.S., Usyk vs. Dubois is being livestreamed on ESPN+. To watch the fight, you’ll just need a subscription to the streaming service (no PPV purchase required).

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you opt for an annual plan. However, you can also get access to ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, which gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ — all for just $12.99 a month. That’s about 50% less than paying for the three streaming services separately. The Disney Bundle also offers a “Trio Premium” plan that gets you the same three services, but removes ads from content on Hulu and Disney+.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ — either on its own or through the Disney Bundle — you’ll be able to livestream Usyk vs. Dubois online.

When is Usyk vs. Dubois? Date, Fight Time

Usyk vs. Dubois is happening on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland. The event livestream on ESPN+ is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT, with the Usyk vs. Dubois fight happening a little after 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Usyk vs. Dubois Odds, Fight Card

Oleksandr Usyk has never lost a fight, and, according to oddsmakers, that's highly unlikely to change tonight. As of writing, Usyk has a moneyline of -1450 against Dubois' +770.

But Dubois is no slouch. The London power puncher started his career in 2017 and has quickly racked up a 19-1 pro record — including a KO against Trevor Bryan in 2022 that earned Dubois the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title. He successfully defended the belt a few months later against Kevin Lerena. Standing 6’5,” Dubois has two inches on Usyk, but the same reach (78”).

Still, although Dubois is an excellent fighter by any metric, he's rightfully a huge underdog against Usyk. The Ukranian is one of this generation's best talents, boasting championship wins in two weight classes, including the unified heavyweight titles and the undisputed cruiserweight championship from 2018 to 2019 (no cruiserweight had previously held all four titles). It's been over a year since Usyk's last fight, when he beat Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, and pick up the vacant Ring heavyweight title.

We’ll get a few other fights leading up to Usyk vs. Dubois. Here’s the full fight card:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois — 12 rounds, for Usyk’s WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles

Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit — 12 rounds, lightweight

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz — 12 rounds, middleweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz — 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue — 8 rounds, middleweight

Rafal Wolczecki vs. Roberto Arriaza — 8 rounds, middleweight

Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio — 8 rounds, welterweight

Nursultan Amanzholov vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov — 6 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel — 6 rounds, featherweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Janos Penzes — 4 rounds, super lightweight

Bryce Mills vs. Damian Tymosz — 4 rounds, super lightweight