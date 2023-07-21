USWNT vs. Vietnam Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Game for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch USWNT vs. Vietnam online with a VPN, which lets you access free livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX. If you don’t want to use a VPN, get a free trial to DirecTV Stream to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam for free.

The United States Women’s National Team — the back-to-back reigning Women’s World Cup champions — returns to the pitch today for their first game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament favorite, USWNT will take on Vietnam (No. 32) to kick off group E play, which also includes the Netherlands (No. 9) and Portugal (No. 21). This is Vietnam’s first time in the World Cup, and it’s first time ever playing USWNT.

Looking to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam online tonight? Read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the soccer game online, including a couple of ways to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam for free.

Note: Also be sure to watch Lionel Messi’s debut game with Inter Miami this evening as the 2023 Leagues Cup kicks off.

Watch USWNT vs. Vietnam for Free With a VPN

If you have a VPN, you can access free USWNT vs. Vietnam livestreams through the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

If you don’t have a VPN, we recommend signing up for one to watch Women’s World Cup streams, including USWNT vs. Vietnam tonight. VPNs (virtual private networks) let you virtually relocate your streaming device to another region, unlocking content that’s normally geo-restricted in your physical location — such as the free Women’s World Cup livestreams offered to U.K. viewers.

ExpressVPN or NordVPN are great, if you choose this option, as both offer secure, fast service at a reasonable price. Both cost $13 a month (less if you pay for multiple months upfront) and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN or NordVPN, add it to your streaming device and set your location to anywhere in the U.K. Then, sign up for a free account on BBC iPlayer or ITVX to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam for free.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Vietnam Online (U.S. Livestreams)

If you don’t want to use a VPN, you can also stream USWNT vs. Vietnam online with a live TV streaming service. The game is being broadcast on FOX, so you’ll just need to find a live TV streaming service that carries the channel in its lineup, such as the ones listed below.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Also Consider: fuboTV

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream USWNT vs. Vietnam on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite live TV streaming service for watching USWNT vs. Vietnam is DirecTV Stream, whose Choice package will let you watch every Women’s World Cup game online. Choice package subscriptions start with a five-day free trial before payment kicks in at $89.99 a month for three months, and then $99.99 a month after that.

2. Stream USWNT vs. Vietnam on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam online, as well as other Women's World Cup games over the next month. You'll just need the Pro plan (fuboTV's most affordable plan), which starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 a month after that.

3. Stream USWNT vs. Vietnam on Sling

For a more affordable live TV streaming service, turn to Sling. The Sling Blue package costs just $45 a month ($22.50 for your first month) and delivers access to 42 channels — including FOX to watch the USWNT vs. Vietnam game.

USWNT vs. Vietnam Start Time

USWNT vs. Vietnam kicks off tonight, Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

USWNT vs. Vietnam Prediction, Odds

No surprise: USWNT is an extremely heavy favorite against Vietnam. Vegas currently has the No. 1-ranked squad at -20000 against Vietnam’s +10000 (FanDuel).

USWNT’s reign as the dominant force in women’s international soccer started decades ago. They won the first Women’s World Cup in 1991 and went on to win in 1999, 2015, and 2019 as well. They’ve also secured four Olympic gold medals (in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012) and nine CONCACAF Gold Cups. Over the last five years, USWNT hasn’t dropped below the No. 1 FIFA ranking.

Vietnam’s women’s national team, on the other hand, has a very different story. They had their first match in 1997, and, although dominant in Southeast Asian women’s football, the team has had trouble on the international level. Before tonight’s game, they’d never played a World Cup game or shared a pitch with USWNT, even for a friendly match.

Be sure to grab a VPN or a live TV streaming service to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam online tonight.