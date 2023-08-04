USWNT vs. Sweden Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Game for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream USWNT vs. Sweden for free by getting a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. However, if you want to watch more Women’s World Cup games this tournament, we recommend getting a VPN to access free livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The U.S. Women’s National Team has advanced into the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But USWNT didn’t sweep the group stage like fans expected. The No. 1-ranked back-to-back reigning champions were missing a few key players and didn’t look like their normal, dominant selves, leading to a surprising draw against No. 21-ranked Portugal in the final Group E match.

For their first round of 16 game, USWNT faces the No. 3-ranked Sweden. If you’re unfamiliar, the knockout stage is the beginning of single-elimination games, meaning its win or go home. And, if they play like they did against Portugal, USWNT could risk being eliminated for the first time in eight years.

If you’re looking to watch USWNT vs. Sweden online, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the game without cable, including a couple of ways to watch USWNT vs. Sweden for free.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden Online (U.S. Livestreams)

USWNT vs. Sweden is airing on FOX in the U.S., which means you can watch the game online using a live TV streaming service. Here are some of our favorites:

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream USWNT vs. Sweden for Free on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is our favorite streaming service for live sports, including Women’s World Cup games. You’ll need the service’s Choice package to stream USWNT vs. Sweden, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $99.99 a month. However, right now, DirecTV is running a deal that gets you a combined $30 off your first three months of service. Plus, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage to record USWNT vs. Sweden and watch it later.

2. Stream USWNT vs. Sweden on Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming service is Sling, whose Blue package carries 42 channels (including FOX for a USWNT vs. Sweden livestream) and costs just $45 a month. You also get 50 hours of free DVR storage to record the match.

3. Stream USWNT vs. Sweden for Free on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service for Women’s World Cup games is fuboTV, which delivers FOX livestreams with its most affordable plan, the Pro plan. The Pro plan starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 a month after that. fuboTV also comes with cloud DVR (1000 hours) if you want to record USWNT vs. Sweden.

Watch USWNT vs. Sweden for Free With a VPN

If you’re planning on watching other Women’s World Cup games, as well as USWNT vs. Sweden, we highly recommend getting a VPN to access the U.K.’s free Women’s World Cup livestreams.

U.K. viewers are able to watch Women's World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, but those livestreams are normally geo-blocked for viewers here in the U.S. However, you can get around that with a streaming-enabled VPN such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN. These services will let you virtually relocate your streaming device to the U.K., sign up for a free account on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, and watch USWNT vs. Sweden (along with any other WWC games) for free.

Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN are fast and extremely secure, and they cost just under $13 a month. Better yet, they both offer a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can take advantage of once the tournament is over.

USWNT vs. Sweden Start Time, Date

USWNT vs. Sweden is kicking off on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.

That’s obviously a very difficult time for those of us here in the U.S., so be sure to use the DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream, Sling, or fuboTV if you can’t watch the game live.

USWNT vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds

USWNT hasn’t been playing at their regular, ultra-dominant level recently — and Sweden is a very tough opponent — but the U.S. side is still the (slight) favorite to win on Sunday. Oddsmakers are showing a -176 moneyline for USWNT against Sweden’s +142 (FanDuel). In other words, it’s likely to be a very close game — and Sweden has a real shot at eliminating the champs.

2023 Women’s World Cup Schedule

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has just entered the round of 16, which runs through Aug. 8. The whole tournament concludes on Sunday, Aug. 20 with the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming round of 16 Women’s World Cup games (times in ET).

Saturday, August 5

Switzerland vs. Spain — 1 a.m. on FS1

Japan vs. Norway — 4 a.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. South Africa — 10 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States — 5 a.m. on FOX

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Australia vs. Denmark — 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica — 4:30 a.m. on FS1

France vs. Morocco — 7 a.m. on FS1