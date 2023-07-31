USWNT vs. Portugal Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Game for Free
Quick Answer: You can watch USWNT vs. Portugal for free by getting a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. But, if you plan on watching more Women’s World Cup games this year, we recommend getting a VPN to access free tournament livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
The U.S. Women’s National Team is up against Portugal early Tuesday morning in their final group stage game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
So far, USWNT have a win against Vietnam and a draw against the Netherlands. Team USA can advance with just a draw against Portugal, but they’ll need to defeat Portugal to win Group E. If the Netherlands also win their Tuesday game, it’ll come down to a goal differential between USWNT and the Netherlands to decide who wins Group E.
If you’re looking to livestream USWNT vs. Portugal, read on. Below is a quick guide on how to watch the game online, including a couple of ways to get a free USWNT vs. Portugal livestream.
Watch USWNT vs. Portugal for Free With a VPN
U.K. viewers can watch USWNT vs. Portugal for free on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, but U.S. viewers can also access those free livestreams with a VPN.
If you don’t have a VPN, we highly recommend signing up for one. It’ll let you stream every Women’s World Cup game for free — including Tuesday’s USWNT match — and VPNs are much more affordable than a live TV streaming service. VPNs (virtual private networks) let you virtually relocate your device to another region, unlocking content that’s normally geo-restricted in your physical location — such as the Women’s World Cup livestreams offered to U.K. viewers.
Buy ExpressVPN $12.95
Two of our favorite VPNs are ExpressVPN and NordVPN, which both offer fast, secure streaming from other regions. They don’t cost much ($13 a month or less if you pay for multiple months upfront) and you get 30-day money-back guarantee.
Once you’re signed up for ExpressVPN or NordVPN, set your location to the U.K, sign up for a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account, and enjoy a free USWNT vs. Portugal livestream.
How to Watch USWNT vs. Portugal Online (U.S. Livestreams)
Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream
Most Affordable: Sling
Also Consider: fuboTV
1. Stream USWNT vs. Portugal on DirecTV Stream
Our favorite live TV streaming service for watching every Women’s World Cup game is DirecTV Stream. DirecTV Stream packages also include unlimited cloud DVR storage to record USWNT vs. Portugal and watch it later. You’ll need the DirecTV Stream Choice package to watch USWNT vs. Portugal, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $89.99 a month for three months. After that, the price goes up to $99.99 a month.
2. Stream USWNT vs. Portugal on Sling
A more affordable live TV streaming service is Sling. The streamer’s Blue package gets you 42 channels — including FOX to livestream USWNT vs. Portugal — and costs just $22.50 for your first month. After the first month, the price goes up to $45 a month (but the Women’s World Cup will be over by then anyway). Sling Blue also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage if you want to record the match.
3. Stream USWNT vs. Portugal on fuboTV
Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch USWNT vs. Portugal online is fuboTV. To access FOX on fuboTV, you’ll only need the Pro plan — fuboTV’s most affordable plan — which starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 a month after that. Just like the above services, fuboTV Pro comes with cloud DVR storage to record the game.
USWNT vs. Portugal Start Time
USWNT vs. Portugal is happening very early on the morning of Tuesday, August 1, with kickoff at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.
If you don’t want to stay up that late, be sure to take advantage of the cloud DVR features from any of the above streaming services.
USWNT vs. Portugal Prediction, Odds
Portugal are ranked No. 21 overall, which makes them a longshot underdog against the No. 1-ranked USWNT. Portugal lost their first game to the Netherlands and won their second game against Vietnam, while USWNT also beat Vietnam before drawing with the Netherlands. This leaves USWNT a moneyline of -450 against Portugal’s +1200, as of writing.
2023 Women’s World Cup Schedule
Here’s the full schedule of remaining Women’s World Cup group stage games, as well as scores from the tournament’s completed games. (Times in ET.)
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1
Group Stage Results (July 20-31)
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Group B: Australia 1, Ireland 0
Group B: Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Friday, July 21
Group A: Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Group C: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Group E: United States 3, Vietnam 0
Saturday, July 22
Group C: Zambia 0, Japan 5
Group D: England 1, Haiti 0
Group D: Denmark 1, China 0
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Group E: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Group F: France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy 1, Argentina 0
Group H: Germany 6, Morocco 0
Group F: Brazil 4, Panama 0
Group H: Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Group A: Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Group C: Spain 5, Zambia 0
Group B: Canada 2, Ireland 1
Group E: United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Group B: Australia 2, Nigeria 3
Group G: Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Friday, July 28
Group D: England 1, Denmark 0
Group D: China 1, Haiti 0
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden 5, Italy 0
Group F: France 2, Brazil 1
Group F: Panama 0, Jamaica 1
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea 0, Morocco 1
Group A: Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Group A: Norway 6, Philippines 0
Group H: Germany 0, Colombia 2
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan 4, Spain 0
Group C: Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3
Group B: Canada 0, Australia 4
Group B: Ireland 0, Nigeria 0
